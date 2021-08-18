Cancel
Tennessee State

Virginia Man Charged in Overdose Death of Man in Tennessee

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee, officials said. Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, was charged in a Sullivan County indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. He was arrested Tuesday in Bristol, where he is awaiting extradition, the TBI said.

