Emerging-market ETFs have been weighed down by Chinese stocks. These emerging-market ETFs are relatively insulated from China. China is the world's second-largest economy in terms of gross domestic product, and its rapid growth has it on track to take over the No. 1 spot from the U.S. as soon as 2028. That size and growth combination is exactly what attracted emerging-market investors to China in recent years. Unfortunately, rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China and an internal crackdown on Big Tech companies by China's own regulators have sent shares of Chinese stocks tumbling in 2021. Here are eight emerging-market ETFs that Bank of America recommends for investors concerned about China.