Chief Editor of Independent Belarus News Agency Detained After Raid

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) -The chief editor of one of Belarus' leading independent news organisations was detained after police searched her home overnight, Belarusian officials said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, the country's journalists' association had said police raided the homes of workers at the online news agency BelaPAN and that it...

