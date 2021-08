Plus: The first hard fork for Ethereum 2.0 is scheduled for testnet activation. In all seriousness, this code change has been more than two years in the making. So far, it appears to be effective at doing two things, including burning ether and curbing block sizes to an ideal target. It hasn’t been so effective in helping users predict what transaction fees will look like over a few minutes or hours, but it has removed the uncertainty for users trying to price their transactions in the heat of the moment.