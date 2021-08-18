Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Branch secures USD 540 mln

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranch has raised over USD 540 million to fuel its momentum in delivering flexible workforce payments. Addition led the closing of a USD 48 million Series B funding round with participation from Drive Capital, Crosscut Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, and HR Tech Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, among other investors. The company has also secured USD 500 million in purchased assets from funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Mln#Drive Capital#Crosscut Ventures#Bonfire Ventures#Matchstick Ventures#Hr Tech Investments Llc#Recruit Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B Digital Platform Bazaar Nets $30M In Series A Funding

B2B eCommerce startup Bazaar has generated $30 million in the largest Series A funding round for a company in Pakistan, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) report in MENAbytes. Early-stage venture capital firm Defy Partners, as well as returning investor Wavemaker Partners, led the round for the Pakistan-based company, the report stated. The round also saw participation from Acrew Capital, Saison Capital, Zayn Capital, B&Y Venture Partners, Indus Valley Capital, Global Founders Capital, Next Billion Ventures and Alter Global. Several angel investors also contributed to the funding round.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Pakistani's Bazaar raises USD 30 mln in Series A

Bazaar, a B2B marketplace from Pakistan, has raised USD 30 million in Series A financing co-led by Silicon Valley-based Defy Partner and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners. The round takes Bazaar’s total funding to USD 38m. Other investors who took part in the round included US-based Acrew Capital, Japan’s Saison Capital, UAE’s Zayn Capital and B&Y Venture Partners, and a Silicon Valley-based growth fund.
Businessthepaypers.com

Glory partners with Paysafe to boost consumer access to the digital economy

UK-based cash automation provider Glory and payments platform Paysafe have teamed to improve access to the digital economy for consumers with limited access to mainstream electronic payments. For the estimated 2 billion people globally who remain unbanked, as well as those who choose to rely on cash, access to the...
Retailthepaypers.com

Adyen, Shiji Payments partner to streamline hospitality payments

Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen has launched an integration with China-based Shiji Payments to boost payments for the hospitality industry. The partnership provides hospitality businesses the ability to utilise the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a company activating in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Balance Rakes In $25M To Digitize B2B eCommerce Payments

B2B eCommerce payment platform Balance on Wednesday (Aug. 25) announced it raised $25 million in Series A funding. Ribbit Capital led the fundraising round, with participation from new investor Avid Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed Ventures, Stripe, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, SciFi VC and UpWest. Other individual investors in Balance’s latest funding round include executives from Plaid, Coinbase, Square, Stripe and PayPal.
Economythepaypers.com

Nigerian ecommerce startup Alerzo raises USD 10.5 mln

Nigeria-based B2B ecommerce retail startup Alerzo has raised USD 10.5 million Series A round led by London-based Nosara Capital. In total, Alerzo has raised more than USD 20 million since its launch. Early investors include the Baobab Network, an Africa-focused accelerator based in London, and Signal Hill, a Singapore-based fund manager that participated in its USD 5.5 million seed round last year. The company also said it closed a USD 2.5 million working capital facility to serve its customers.
Economythepaypers.com

Fintech startup Khatabook raises USD 100 mln at USD 600 mln valuation

India-based fintech startup Khatabook has closed a USD 100 million Series C funding round led by US-based Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV). The recent funding is taking the startup’s market valuation to USD 600 million. Khatabook will focus on financial services disbursement through its software ecosystem, catering to 10 million monthly active MSMEs.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Ramp raises USD 300 mln at a USD 3.9 bln valuation

Spend management startup Ramp has raised USD 300 million in a Series C round of funding that values the company at USD 3.9 billion, according to TechCrunch. That’s more than double the USD 1.6 billion that US-based Ramp was valued at in April 2021 at the time of its Series B. Founders Fund led the latest round, which brings the fintech’s total equity and debt raised to date to over USD 625 million since its March 2019 inception. Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital, and other existing backers participated in the financing. Founders Fund also led Ramp’s USD 115 million Series A in February 2020.
Economythepaypers.com

Japan-based CADDi raises USD 73 million Series B funding

B2B ordering and supply platform in the manufacturing and procurement industry, CADDi, has raised a USD 73 million Series B round, according to TechCrunch. CADDi helps both procurement (demand side) and manufacturing facilities (supply side) by aggregating and rebalancing supply and demand via its automated calculation system for manufacturing costs and databases of fabrication facilities across Japan. The company’s funding round was co-led by Globis Capital Partners and World Innovation Lab (WiL), with participation from existing investors DCM and Global Brain. Six new investors also have joined the round including Arena Holdings, DST Global, Minerva Growth Partners, Tybourne Capital Management, JAFCO Group, and SBI Investment.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Cashlink applies for BaFin license for crypto securities register

The Germany-based security tokenization software solution Cashlink has submitted a notification of intent to the German financial market supervisory authority BaFin to set up a crypto securities register. Cashlink's plan for a crypto securities register builds on the Electronic Securities Act (eWpG), which has been in force since June 2021....
Businessthepaypers.com

ComBank, DirectPay to support digital payment solutions for businesses

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay, according to bizenglish.adaderana.lk. ComBank seeks to provide Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) support and operate as the acquiring bank for the cashless payment solutions DirectPay develops for clients. With this partnership with Commercial Bank, DirectPay aims to expand its suite of services such as fully-integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices to discover new markets and inventory management solutions with payment integration on Card and LankaQR payments for Small and Medium (SME) businesses and corporates in the country. DirectPay will also collaborate with the Bank on products such as micro lending and pay-day loans, as well as to offer its merchant clientele more efficient ways of making supply chain payments.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sequoia, Coatue lead $220 mln funding in software maker Grafana Labs

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and hedge fund Coatue led a $220 million funding round in Grafana Labs, valuing the enterprise software maker for data visualization at around $3 billion. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC also participated...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Resurs Bank, Trustly to launch direct payment solutions

Resurs Bank has announced launching direct bank payments in the Nordic market through a new partnership with Sweden-based fintech Trustly. With Trustly, consumers will be able to make direct banking payments from any account via their internet bank. The service will be available in the Resurs Checkout solution that combines all payment methods in the same integration.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Hashcash's Billbitcoins Technology to be Implemented by Ethiopian Fintech for Domestic Fund Transfer

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins, announces its collaboration with Ethiopian fintech. Billbitcoins is to provide the technology powering a domestic fund transfer project. Billbitcoins, a HashCash product, offers their payment processing architecture for the project targeting the unbanked community in their country. The project would make use of crypto tokens to securely transfer funds to another part of the country.
Technologythepaypers.com

HSBC Qatar launches mobile payments

HSBC Qatar has announced the launch of mobile payments for both its retail and business customers as the bank looks to push on its digitalisation efforts as per the government policy. The new payments system will help the users to make real-time payments of bills and also transfer money to...
Businessthepaypers.com

Paysafe to acquire Germany-based fintech company viafintech

Paysafe has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Germany-based fintech company viafintech in an all-cash transaction. According to the press release, viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, offers the largest, bank independent, payments infrastructure in the DACH region, allowing an alternative to the traditional banking structure. For Paysafe, this latest acquisition not only boosts its growth opportunities in Germany, a critical market for its international merchants, it also creates revenue-generating opportunities to cross-sell viafintech’s alternative banking and payments solutions to its merchants around the world.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Blockchain Firm XREX Secures $17 Million in Funding

XREX, a Taiwan-based blockchain company, announced today that it has raised $17 million in the pre-A funding round to expand its fiat currency portfolio. The company is also planning to form new partnerships with leading financial institutions and digital wallets. The latest press release shared by XREX highlights that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy