Branch secures USD 540 mln
Branch has raised over USD 540 million to fuel its momentum in delivering flexible workforce payments. Addition led the closing of a USD 48 million Series B funding round with participation from Drive Capital, Crosscut Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, and HR Tech Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, among other investors. The company has also secured USD 500 million in purchased assets from funds managed by Neuberger Berman.thepaypers.com
