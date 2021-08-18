Cancel
Crypto.com extends fiat deposits and withdrawals for institutional accounts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto.com has extended fiat deposits and withdrawals for institutional accounts via its Circle partnership, which was announced in June 2021. This partnership enables institutional users to transfer funds from the traditional financial world to the crypto world. Institutional users can transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com Exchange. Crypto.com does not charge any fees for deposits.

