We’ve been quite enamored with the current crop of 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake Chromebooks lately, doting quite heavily on the new ASUS Flip CX5400 and CX9 even in our pre-review stages. With other devices like the fantastic HP Chromebook x360 14c, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the ASUS CX5500 impressing as well, you could say that the era of Tiger Lake Chromebooks has fully arrived. We expect quite a few more of these before the end of the year and as good as the initial crop has been, I could see it continuing to just get better from here.