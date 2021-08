Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu has undergone surgery and was "recovering well" Tuesday after being stabbed during an attempted burglary at his Brisbane home, his family said. The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Monday with his wife, a son and a daughter after three youths allegedly broke into their house. Another of Kefu's daughters, Olivia, posted an update on social media after a 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder. "Both Josh and Dad had their surgeries yesterday and are recovering well," she wrote, adding that her sister Madi and mother Rachel were due to be operated on Tuesday.