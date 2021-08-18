Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AML RightSource acquires QuantaVerse

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAML RightSource (AMLRS), a provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance solutions, has acquired QuantaVerse. QuantaVerse uses data science to automate and improve financial crime identification, alert investigations, and the documentation of investigation results. It uses robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigation, helping to rid organisations of money laundering and other financial crime related to drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aml#Financial Crime#Anti Money Laundering#Data Science#Rightsource#Quantaverse#Anti Money Laundering#Kyc#Bank Secrecy Act#Bsa#Rpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Businessthepaypers.com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires TruNarrative

UK-based fraud prevention solutions provider LexisNexis Risk Solutions has acquired TruNarrative, which provides a cloud-based orchestration platform that detects and prevents financial crime. TruNarrative will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. According to company officials, this acquisition positions us well to help a wide...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Payments Company Paysafe Enters Agreement to Acquire German Fintech viafintech

(NYSE:PSFE), a specialized payments platform, reveals that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire German Fintech firm, viafintech, in an “all-cash transaction.”. viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, provides the largest, “bank independent,” payments infrastructure in the DACH region, “allowing a popular alternative to the traditional banking structure,” according to a release.
Businessthepaypers.com

Paysafe acquires SafetyPay

Paysafe has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SafetyPay for USD 441 million in an all-cash transaction. SafetyPay is a payments platform that enables ecommerce transactions via Open Banking and e-money solutions, operating primarily in Latin America. According to the official press release, this latest deal is supposed to strengthen Pasysafe’s foothold in Latin America, building on its recently announced acquisition agreement with PagoEfectivo.
Economythepaypers.com

Lucinity and Currencycloud partner to boost AML portfolio

UK-based embedded finance platform Currencycloud has contracted AML software provider Lucinity to provide its Actor Intelligence solution. Actor Intelligence allows compliance professionals to monitor customer behaviour and better understand various risk parameters for all customers. Further to that, continuous risk scoring is said to substantially increase productivity and coverage in fighting financial crime. Lucinity builds its technology around the vision of Human AI, using the human and artificial intelligence.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech EedenBull, a B2B Commercial Payments Tech Provider, Partners Major Norwegian Bank

a Fintech firm focused on B2B commercial payments tech, has formed a partnership with Sparebanken Vest, which is Norway’s third-largest savings bank. Through the partnership, the companies will offer banking services tech to the bank’s 13,600 business clients across Western Norway. Working cooperatively with Eedenbull will enable Sparebanken Vest’s...
Businessthepaypers.com

Backbase partners with eToro

Engagement Banking fintech Backbase has partnered with multi-asset investment platform eToro to enhance eToro’s digital onboarding capabilities and back-end compliance infrastructure. The collaboration will see eToro adopting Backbase’s Digital Sales solution to deploy a fully digital and seamless account opening experience across its global user base, as well as a...
Businessthepaypers.com

Monneo announces new partnership with iDenfy

Monneo, a virtual IBAN and ecommerce bank account provider, has announced its partnership with iDenfy, a global identity verification service. This partnership has been a crucial step for Monneo to ensure they provide ecommerce merchants with a secure service. Following the recent pandemic and Brexit, fintechs have been struggling to process applicants efficiently, which is why an identity verification service is imperative. Compliance and security are crucial in the fintech industry – and with fraud on the rise, it is essential for merchants to feel safe when transferring their funds.
Businessthepaypers.com

Objectway acquires DIE SOFTWARE

Italy-based health and asset management fintech Objectway has announced the acquisition of Germany-based core banking system provider DIE SOFTWARE. Objectway supports financial institutions with the implementation of digital transformation programs. DIE SOFTWARE is a provider of core banking systems in German-speaking Europe tailored to the needs of private, retail and central banks in the DACH region and in Luxembourg.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Chase Bank launches RfP B2B payments solution

US-based Chase Bank has announced that they are launching a B2B payment option using Request-for-Pay (RfP). The new Chase product offers immediate wholesale payments between companies, or certain consumer-to-business transactions, such as someone buying a car. The bank is piloting the product through an undisclosed fintech partner. In the auto...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Binance Singapore Hires Regulator as CEO

Has hired Richard Teng as CEO. Teng was previously CEO of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and has been active in the Fintech sector for years. Teng was formerly an executive at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and a former Chief Regulatory Officer of the Singapore Exchange. More recently, Teng was the Chairman of HGX Exchange – an alternative trading platform based in Asia.
Businessthepaypers.com

Glory partners with Paysafe to boost consumer access to the digital economy

UK-based cash automation provider Glory and payments platform Paysafe have teamed to improve access to the digital economy for consumers with limited access to mainstream electronic payments. For the estimated 2 billion people globally who remain unbanked, as well as those who choose to rely on cash, access to the...
Technologycryptopotato.com

Compliance: Cardano Foundation Implementing AML Analytics

The non-profit describes this as a necessary step to achieve their goal of “mass adoption within regulated markets”. The Cardano Foundation has now selected Coinfirm, a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions, to deploy AML/CFT analytics for the Cardano blockchain and all associated tokens. The Importance of Blockchain Analytics. The...
Retailthepaypers.com

Adyen, Shiji Payments partner to streamline hospitality payments

Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen has launched an integration with China-based Shiji Payments to boost payments for the hospitality industry. The partnership provides hospitality businesses the ability to utilise the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a company activating in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: HSBC Qatar Introduces Mobile Payments and Seamless Collections Services

Has introduced mobile payments and collections services for its personal and corporate clients, as part of its ongoing investment into digitizing banking services. These recent updates will aim to enable greater financial inclusion for the unbanked sector and visitors in Qatar, which is consistent or closely aligned with the banking institution’s digital transformation strategy.
Economyaithority.com

Top Bitcoin ATM Operators and Blockchain Industry Leaders Forge New CCC

Spearheaded by Bitcoin ATM Operators Digitalmint and Coinsource, the CCC Looks to Enhance Cryptocurrency Regulations While Establishing Consumer-Centric Frameworks for Strengthened Public Protections and Safety. Leaders across the cash-to-crypto industry, including Bitcoin ATM (BTM) operators DigitalMint and Coinsource, blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis, and others, announce the formation of the Cryptocurrency...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

AML neglect leads to Spelinspektionen penalising Mr Green

Mr Green has been fined SEK 31.5m (€3m) by the Swedish regulatory body – Spelinspektionen – due to the William Hill subsidiary failing to fulfil its AML and customer care duties. Split into two, Spelinspektionen fined Mr Green SEK 30m (€2.9m) due to customer care failures as its team were...
Businessthepaypers.com

ComBank, DirectPay to support digital payment solutions for businesses

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay, according to bizenglish.adaderana.lk. ComBank seeks to provide Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) support and operate as the acquiring bank for the cashless payment solutions DirectPay develops for clients. With this partnership with Commercial Bank, DirectPay aims to expand its suite of services such as fully-integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices to discover new markets and inventory management solutions with payment integration on Card and LankaQR payments for Small and Medium (SME) businesses and corporates in the country. DirectPay will also collaborate with the Bank on products such as micro lending and pay-day loans, as well as to offer its merchant clientele more efficient ways of making supply chain payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy