AML RightSource acquires QuantaVerse
AML RightSource (AMLRS), a provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance solutions, has acquired QuantaVerse. QuantaVerse uses data science to automate and improve financial crime identification, alert investigations, and the documentation of investigation results. It uses robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigation, helping to rid organisations of money laundering and other financial crime related to drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption.thepaypers.com
