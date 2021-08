Vilicom last week announced that is has successfully rolled out one of the first commercial sites with Virgin Media O2, built upon its Open RAN technology platform. The site is build in adherence with the specifications laid out by the Joint Operators Technical Specifications for Neutral Host In-Building (JOTS NHIB) systems. After several months of dedicated testing of functionality, interoperability and cyber-security, Vilicom delivered full availability of its cloud-based network platform to enhance indoor coverage to Virgin Media O2’s subscribers.