PayPal Looks Ready To Take Another Run Towards Highs

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite sliding more than 10% in the aftermath of their Q2 earnings, shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been consolidating in recent sessions and look set to start turning north soon. The major indices all logging fresh all-time highs in recent weeks has no doubt played a part in the bears running out of steam, but there are plenty of fundamental drivers in play that make the long side more appetizing than the short.

