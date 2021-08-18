PayPal Looks Ready To Take Another Run Towards Highs

Cardano has come out to be one of the many projects that have slowly gained momentum throughout the current year. Currently, the long-awaited smart contract capabilities of the project are seemingly on the verge of being real. This ensures that the token can be converging on securing an all-time high. This leads us to understand that the very concept of smart contracts has been quite a revolutionary force in the entire blockchain sector due to their ability to help in the creation of finance protocols that are strictly decentralized, along with NFTs and transactions that do not require an intermediary.