Kotak ATM/Debit cardholders can now pay up to Rs 5000 or more in EMIs without paperwork!

When deciding whether or not to switch banks, or even just open a new account at your current financial institution, the task of choosing the right one can seem daunting. That's why many banks offer incentives (like a cash bonus) to open an account—after all, a little something to sweeten the deal can go a long way. But when applying for any new offers, it's important to carefully read all of the fine print, as interest rates, service fees, terms, conditions, and other qualifying details may apply. Ahead, a list of national banks and banking apps that offer an incentive for signing up.