Golden Pal heads Nunthorpe field

 7 days ago
Golden Pal (left) at Royal Ascot last year (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

Golden Pal heads 15 declarations for Friday’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Wes Ward’s American raider will be ridden by Frankie Dettori as he goes for gold on the Knavesmire after winning a Grade Three event at Saratoga on his first start in 2021.

His main rival on the betting is Suesa, who represents French trainer Francois Rohaut.

Suesa was impressive at Goodwood (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The filly could finish only eighth on her first trip to Britain for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but she bounced back to form with an impressive victory in the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Suesa beat Dragon Symbol by three lengths that day and Archie Watson’s three-year-old will again be in opposition on the Knavesmire.

Arecibo (fourth), Liberty Beach (10th) and Ubettabelieveit (13th) will also take on Suesa again.

Last year’s second Que Amoro is one of two for Michael Dods along with Dakota Gold while 2020 third-placed runner Moss Gill will take his chance for Ed Bethell.

Winter Power is another leading contender for Tim Easterby, with Eve Johnson Houghton’s Chipotle the only juvenile challenger.

Emaraaty Ana, Bedford Flyer, Chil Chil and Rohaan complete the line up.

Stradivarius faces Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

Stradivarius faces an exciting showdown with Trueshan in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes.

John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer was last seen when only fourth in the Ascot Gold Cup, with testing conditions ruling him out of the Goodwood Cup, which was then claimed by the Alan King-trained Trueshan.

Trueshan will, however, only run if King feels the ground is suitable.

“I’ve declared him on good ground and if it stays good he’ll probably run, but if it gets quick at York I’d probably take him out,” he said.

“I know it looks unlikely, but he’s fit and ready to go and we’d look awfully stupid if we didn’t declare and they got rain. I don’t see any rain coming, but things can change so quickly and so I felt I had to. We’ll make a decision nearer the time.”

Spanish Mission, Stratum and The Grand Visir make up a five-strong field.

Berkshire Shadow won the Coventry at Ascot (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Berkshire Shadow bids to bounce back from a surprise defeat at Goodwood in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

Andrew Balding’s charge won the Coventry at Royal Ascot but could not follow up in the Vintage Stakes, where Angel Bleu proved three-quarters of a length too good.

Richard Hannon skipped the Goodwood event with July Stakes hero Lusail due to unsuitable ground but features among 11 declarations.

Fearby, Vintage Clarets, Orazio and Eldrickjones are other key names.

