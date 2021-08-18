This Fixed Deposit interest rate is more than Pubic Provident Fund (PPF), SSY, NSC, KVP!
Shriram Transport Finance Firm (STFC) and Shriram Metropolis Union Finance Ltd (Shriram Metropolis) are providing one of many highest rates of interest on their fastened deposit accounts. The best rate of interest being provided by each STFC and Sriram Metropolis is 7.75 per cent each year on non-cumulative deposits of 60 months (5 years). On cumulative deposit, the efficient yield each year on supply is as much as 9.05 per cent.
