This Fixed Deposit interest rate is more than Pubic Provident Fund (PPF), SSY, NSC, KVP!

If you have investment accounts that are not inside your IRA or 401k, it is important to know that you may have taxable income that must be reported on your income tax return. Many people think that since they don’t take money out of their investment account, there isn’t any income to be reported. Oftentimes, taxpayers have their investment income reinvested inside the account instead of withdrawing the money earned. However, the funds that are reinvested are generally still taxable in the year they are earned.