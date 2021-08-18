SBI Research: AB-PMJAY, MGNREGA can help increase insurance cover in unorganised sector – here’s how
Authorities's flagship schemes like MGNREGA and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY can be utilized to boost insurance coverage penetration within the unorganised sector within the nation, based on SBI Analysis.The cumulative variety of enrolments underneath insurance coverage and pension schemes throughout all entities in India immediately stand at 68.98 crores, of which there are 10.34 crore individuals enrolled in PMJJBY and 23.40 crore individuals in PMSBY, with declare servicing ratio of 93.7% & 77.3% respectively.
