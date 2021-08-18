SBI Research: AB-PMJAY, MGNREGA can help increase insurance cover in unorganised sector – here’s how

Nothing is more personal or more important than ensuring the health, wellbeing, and happiness of those we care most about. For more than 50 million adults in the U.S. this takes the form of providing unpaid caregiving support for family members and loved ones coping with illness, disabilities, or other special needs. Caregiving can be rewarding and provide caregivers with a sense of purpose or meaning. Yet caregiving can also have a significant physical, mental, emotional, and financial impact on the caregiver—and lead to stress, health issues, and burnout.