Stocks Drop As The Outlook Grows More Ominous

The global telecom industry has grown significantly over the past few months and is expected to continue thriving on increasing demand for communication services amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. So, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound foreign telecom stocks Telefónica (TEF), KT (NYSE:KT), and Türk Telekomünikasyon (TRKNY), which are currently trading at price discounts to their peers. Read on for a closer look at these names.Over the past few months, the telecom industry has grown significantly, making consistent innovations and improvements based on 5G, the internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, the industry has been capitalizing on the growing demand for advanced communication services.
Comments / 0