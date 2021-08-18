Stocks Drop As The Outlook Grows More Ominous

All the major equity indexes closed higher Tuesday with positive internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes rose on the NYSE and dipped on the NASDAQ from the prior session. Three of the indexes posted new closing highs while others closed above resistance, as discussed below, leaving all but two in near-term uptrends. The data is generally neutral, including the 21-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators whose prior oversold conditions presaged the recent rally. In our opinion, their current levels may suggest a slowing of the recent progress. Nonetheless, the recent improvements on the charts and market breadth suggest we maintain our current near-term macro-outlook for equities at “neutral/positive”.