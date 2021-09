On 29th August 2017, Ubisoft published their wacky turn-based tactical RPG crossover that had the Raving Rabbids unexpectedly join forces with one of Nintendo’s largest IPs. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a wonderfully unique surprise during the launch year of the Nintendo Switch, landing itself a very solid 85 score on Metacritic and selling over 7.5 million copies as of this June. Today marks the four year anniversary of the game, and the official @MarioRabbids Twitter account has celebrated by posting some brand new artwork. An ambitious looking sequel titled Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which newly features a Rabbid version of Rosalina from Super Mario Galaxy, was announced at this year’s E3 and will be releasing sometime in 2022.