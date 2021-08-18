Flynn: Son of Crimson coming to Nintendo Switch this September
Humble Games has finally announced the release date for the colourful 2D action platformer Flynn: Son of Crimson for the Nintendo Switch system. You will be able to get your hands on the game via the eShop on 15th September, which is just around the corner. The game, which is developed by Thunderhorse, will see you play as Flynn and you get the chance to explore a beautiful hand-crafted world across unique regions each filled with ancient mysteries.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0