Flynn: Son of Crimson coming to Nintendo Switch this September

Note. Spoiler warning! Plot details from Life is Strange and its prequel, Before the Storm, are discussed in this article. There's a lot to be disappointed about in the way the games industry has historically handled LGBTQ+ representation, and believe me, I'm dismayed by it, too. It was only this year that the latest Harvest Moon completely denied its players the chance to have same-sex partners, after all — but today I want to talk about the success stories, not the ones that are holding us back as we continue to move into a more welcoming future.