Orlando, FL

Legal Public Notices 08/18 issue

By Jerrica Schwartz
orlandoweekly.com
 7 days ago

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 27, 2021 @ 12:00 PM Thomas Hooker- Household Goods, Onaje Hanberry-Household Goods, Tiquilla Bradford-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

