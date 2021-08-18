Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

trust.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie fire is the biggest roaring across the Western United States in a highly incendiary summer that experts see as symptomatic of climate change. POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs.

news.trust.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Pollock Pines, CA
Pollock Pines, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Drought#Wildfire#Sierra Nevada#Extreme Weather#Reuters#Dixie#The Sacramento Bee#Pg E#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenttrust.org

Climate change fuels more ‘fire-prone’ days beyond U.S. West coast

California and the Pacific Northwest have attracted much of the attention during the 2021 wildfire season, but climate change-fueled fire risk is encroaching much farther east, researchers say. * "Fire weather" days spike in U.S. beyond regular hot spots. * Climate change seen as key driver of fire-prone conditions. *...

Comments / 0

Community Policy