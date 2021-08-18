California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds
The Dixie fire is the biggest roaring across the Western United States in a highly incendiary summer that experts see as symptomatic of climate change. POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs.news.trust.org
