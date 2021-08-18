Cancel
Women have no abortion rights? Planned Parenthood says NO and sues Montana over new abortion laws

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block four new laws restricting access to abortion in the state. The laws are set to take effect Oct. 1. They would ban abortion after 20 weeks of gestation; restrict access to abortion pills; require abortion providers to ask patients if they would like to view an ultrasound; and prohibit insurance plans that cover abortion procedures from being offered on the federal exchange.

