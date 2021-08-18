Robinhood shareholders want crypto wallets and a hat
Retail shareholders of crypto-friendly trading app Robinhood are demanding a crypto wallet along with a branded hat and hoodie, a public shareholders questionnaire revealed. The public question crowdsourcing platform Say, which was Robinhood’s first purchase after it went public, enabled retail shareholders of Robinhood to ask and upvote questions in a Reddit-style interface. “Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call,” Say explained.cointelegraph.com
Comments / 0