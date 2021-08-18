Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Robinhood shareholders want crypto wallets and a hat

By Erhan Kahraman
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail shareholders of crypto-friendly trading app Robinhood are demanding a crypto wallet along with a branded hat and hoodie, a public shareholders questionnaire revealed. The public question crowdsourcing platform Say, which was Robinhood’s first purchase after it went public, enabled retail shareholders of Robinhood to ask and upvote questions in a Reddit-style interface. “Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call,” Say explained.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Crowdsourcing#Markets#Reddit#Btc#Bch#Bitcoin Sv#Nasdaq#Say Technologies
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Investors Are Cheering Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is back (baby). After months languishing in a $30,000 to $40,000 price channel, the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies surged past $50,000 per coin on Monday. What may surprise you, though, is that other cryptocurrencies are doing even better. Here's how prices have changed over the past 24 hours (as...
Marketssflcn.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reveals the DeFi hack, Cardano changes and forex signals

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made statements about the DeFi attack that occurred during the day and caused a loss of $ 611 million. “Nothing is safe,” says the CEO of Binance. In particular, explanations from a name such as CZ were expected to calm the bewildered investors in the markets. Let’s take a look at the details and what happened with forex signals.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: ‘Extreme Greed’ for Bitcoin Falters at $50K

“The fear is gone for now, and the market is optimistic,” Arcane Research wrote in a Tuesday newsletter. But not enough to keep bitcoin's price above $50K. Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower on Tuesday after a period of extreme bullish sentiment has started to wane. After breaking above $50,000 earlier this week for the first time in three months, bitcoin slipped below $48,000 at press time and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. Technical charts suggest support is nearby, which could stabilize the pullback and maintain the breakout move above $45,000.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded marginally higher in the early hours of Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE traded 0.76% at $0.32 over 24 hours. For the week, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency was down 5.5%. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.62% and 1.78% respectively. DOGE has skyrocketed 5,527.12%...
Stockscodelist.biz

Dogecoin: Matt Wallace Doubles His $ 1 Goal: Here’s Why!

Matt Wallace, whose YouTube channel has 248,000 subscribers, believes the $ 1 mark for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is not far away after the re-establishment of the Dogecoin Foundation. Last week, Wallace said that Dogecoin has a higher chance of hitting the elusive $ 1 mark. What to Know. Wallace noted...
CurrenciesBankrate.com

11 popular types of cryptocurrency that aren’t Bitcoin

Bitcoin gets all the headlines when people talk about cryptocurrencies, but there are literally thousands of other options when it comes to these digital currencies. In fact, cryptos that aren’t Bitcoin are usually considered an “also ran” – what are called “altcoins,” or alternatives to Bitcoin. While Bitcoin may be...
Stocksitechpost.com

Dogecoin a Bad Investment? Expert Calls It 'Terrible,' But Doge Price Predictions See Massive Surge

Could the Dogecoin price hit $1? Analysts took a critical look at the meme coin's performance and cast their prediction whether it could be a suitable investment or not. Many are probably familiar with Dogecoin. However, as a quick overview of the crypto coin for those who don't know, Dogecoin was founded by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. It was marketed as a fun and joke-like altcoin compared to the more established Bitcoin.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

KuCoin encourages greener crypto mining with proof-of-work pool

According to CEO Johnny Lyu, people using renewable energy sources for mining will receive discounts on fees. Singapore-based crypto exchange KuCoin is launching a mining pool aimed at providing revenue to proof-of-work miners after integrating their rigs. In a Wednesday announcement, the exchange said its KuCoin Pool product would allow...
codelist.biz

Cheap cryptocurrencies? – You should invest in these 2 coins!

The crypto bull market is in full swing. The alpha animals Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other popular Alt-Coins such as Cardano, XRP and Polkadot are now pumping upwards. Many investors now think that they have missed their chance for a cheap investment. But there are still cheap cryptocurrencies that you can invest in. We’ll tell you the 2 best.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Galaxy Digital partners with Alerian to launch eight crypto indexes

Galaxy Digital Holdings has teamed up with Alerian and S-Network Global indexes to launch eight crypto-focused blockchain indexes. According to an Aug. 24 announcement, the duo have launched two crypto index families named “Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Indexes” and the “Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Indexes,” which the eight offerings are listed under.

Comments / 0

Community Policy