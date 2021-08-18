Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Matt Strahm: Labors as opener

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Strahm (0-1) allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout through 1.1 innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 7-3 defeat to Colorado. Strahm served as the opener for the Padres' bullpen game Tuesday and never found his groove at Coors Field. He needed 44 pitches to get four outs and worked himself into three consecutive 3-2 counts to start the game. The run he conceded came on a Charlie Blackmon groundout that scored Connor Joe. As this was just a spot start, the left-hander will likely settle back into a role in the bullpen.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Matt Strahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 120 thread: Matt Strahm vs. Germán Márquez

After yesterday’s dramatic finish, the Colorado Rockies now look to secure the series win with their ace on the mound. The Padres on the other hand continue to struggle as they’ve watched their lead for the second wild card position dwindle since the All-Star break. One of the reasons the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

(Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension wasn’t met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

If Nick Castellanos opts out, the Chicago Cubs need to pounce

As time goes on in 2021, there has no been shortage of star power across the league this season. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Nick Castellanos has been exceptional in just about every way at the plate. Though he is not guaranteed to hit unrestricted free agency this winter, the common belief is that he will opt out of his current contract with the Cincinnati Reds and test the waters.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves have forgotten how to pitch to Giancarlo Stanton

In the current series, slugger Stanton has provided nearly all of the Yankee offense. Used to be that the Atlanta Braves could handle him. Monday night: a homer and double for Giancarlo Stanton against our Atlanta Braves, accounting for 3 of the 5 Yankee runs. What stopped him? Maybe only...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

2021-22 MLB free agent power rankings

Much has changed since our last installment of these rankings back on June 10th. Six players signed extensions in lieu of free agency, none beyond Lance Lynn’s two-year, $38M deal with the White Sox. Trevor Bauer has been removed from the rankings, as he remains on paid administrative leave after being accused of sexual assault.
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

There Will Never Be Another Hitter Like Miguel Cabrera

Batting in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Miguel Cabrera connected with a 1-1 pitch from lefty Steven Matz and sent it about 400 feet over the scoreboard in right center field. The blast made Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers place 3B Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers placed third baseman Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a strained right hamstring. Escobar was injured Sunday during a game against the Washington Nationals and is slated to miss approximately two weeks, according to manager Craig Counsell. "It was good news, really," Counsell...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Hudson: Ineffective in Padres debut

Hudson allowed one run on two hits and two walks without retiring a batter Wednesday versus the Marlins. The right-hander is expected to eventually fill a high-leverage role in the Padres' bullpen, but he was brought in with San Diego down 6-0 in the eighth inning Wednesday. Hudson gave up a pair of hits to lead off the frame, then followed with a pair of walks to force in a run. His final line could have looked much worse, but Miguel Diaz inherited the bases-loaded, no-outs situation and managed to emerge from the frame without allowing another run. Hudson's shaky performance can perhaps partly be attributed to a layoff that lasted over two weeks, but San Diego may need him to turn things around quickly with top setup man Drew Pomeranz (forearm) placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.
MLBgiants365.com

Padres aim to pick up steam in opener vs. Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres are reaching that point of the season where it might be more important to worry about the teams behind them in the National League standings than the ones in front of them. The Padres are eight games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West andfour games behind the wild-card leading Los Angeles Dodgers as they enter a four-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Another chance for Arrieta? 'In mix' for Padres opening

Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish spent alternating stints in the Cubs starting rotation. Now, there's a chance the former Chicago aces' paths cross on a different club. San Diego is looking at free agent veteran starting pitchers after placing Darvish (lower back tightness) on the 10-day IL Sunday, and Arrieta is "in the mix," according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Hudson: Secures first hold as Padre

Hudson earned a hold against Arizona on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out one batter. The Padres won the contest 8-2 but held only a two-run lead when Hudson entered in the seventh inning. The right-hander gave up a Josh Rojas double but otherwise kept the Diamondbacks in check. Since a rough debut for San Diego on Aug. 11, Hudson has turned things around with two scoreless innings in which he has struck out three batters.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Reds Closing Gap on Padres

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Don’t look now, Padres, but the Redlegs are breathing down your neck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy