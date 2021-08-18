Padres' Matt Strahm: Labors as opener
Strahm (0-1) allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout through 1.1 innings, taking the loss in Tuesday's 7-3 defeat to Colorado. Strahm served as the opener for the Padres' bullpen game Tuesday and never found his groove at Coors Field. He needed 44 pitches to get four outs and worked himself into three consecutive 3-2 counts to start the game. The run he conceded came on a Charlie Blackmon groundout that scored Connor Joe. As this was just a spot start, the left-hander will likely settle back into a role in the bullpen.www.cbssports.com
