Padres' Matt Strahm: Labors as opener

Hudson allowed one run on two hits and two walks without retiring a batter Wednesday versus the Marlins. The right-hander is expected to eventually fill a high-leverage role in the Padres' bullpen, but he was brought in with San Diego down 6-0 in the eighth inning Wednesday. Hudson gave up a pair of hits to lead off the frame, then followed with a pair of walks to force in a run. His final line could have looked much worse, but Miguel Diaz inherited the bases-loaded, no-outs situation and managed to emerge from the frame without allowing another run. Hudson's shaky performance can perhaps partly be attributed to a layoff that lasted over two weeks, but San Diego may need him to turn things around quickly with top setup man Drew Pomeranz (forearm) placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday.