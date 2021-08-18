Rays' Mike Zunino: Homers in fifth straight game

Zunino went 1-for-4 with with a two-run home Tuesday against the Orioles. Zunino took John Means yard in the fourth inning for his 26th homer of the season. He's now hit a home run in five consecutive games -- one long ball came in a pinch-hit appearance -- and racked up eight RBI and six runs scored in that span. With over a month left in the campaign, he now has a career high for home runs in a season. While he's still striking out a 37.3 percent rate, Zunino is hitting .215 across 279 plate appearances -- his highest mark since 2017.