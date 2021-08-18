Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Mike Zunino: Homers in fifth straight game

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZunino went 1-for-4 with with a two-run home Tuesday against the Orioles. Zunino took John Means yard in the fourth inning for his 26th homer of the season. He's now hit a home run in five consecutive games -- one long ball came in a pinch-hit appearance -- and racked up eight RBI and six runs scored in that span. With over a month left in the campaign, he now has a career high for home runs in a season. While he's still striking out a 37.3 percent rate, Zunino is hitting .215 across 279 plate appearances -- his highest mark since 2017.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Zunino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Zunino is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia against White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez. In 287 plate appearances this season, Zunino has a .213 batting average with...
MLBsemoball.com

Franco, Zunino power AL East-leading Rays past Red Sox 8-1

BOSTON (AP) -- Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. Mike...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Takes seat Wednesday

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and a strikeout Tuesday, and he's now recorded hits in each of his last four appearances. The 30-year-old will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games while Francisco Mejia starts at catcher and bats ninth.
MLBMLB

Zunino's HR streak aids Rays' road success

Mike Zunino doesn’t have a target in mind. Amid a renaissance offensive season -- one that includes never-before-seen power potential -- the veteran Rays catcher is keeping his nose away from the numbers. “I think that’s probably been the biggest change for me mentally is that, honestly as crazy as...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting for Rays against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Francisco Mejia is catching for Josh Fleming and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Mejia for 7.7 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday's...
MLBgwinnettprepsports.com

Mike Zunino, Nelson Cruz power Rays as Orioles' slide continues

Mike Zunino homered for the fifth straight game and Nelson Cruz blasted two to help the Tampa Bay Rays deal the Baltimore Orioles their 13th straight loss Tuesday, trouncing them 10-0 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Zunino ripped a two-run shot, his career-best 26th home run, off Orioles left-hander John Means...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Heads to bench

Zunino will sit Thursday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Zunino finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, something which hasn't happened since he battled a minor hip issue in late July. It's possible he's dealing with something again now, as it would be unusual to bench a player who's homered in five straight games. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate in his absence.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Mike Zunino, Josh Rojas, Triston McKenzie

It’s that time again! Time to turn your attention to the waiver wire to help rescue those waning categories bringing your team down. These 11 players rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues will likely aid you in multiple categories, with their primary contributions coming in the heading under which they are listed.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could get second chance at shortstop Marcus Semien

The Detroit Tigers could very likely be players in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. Veteran shortstop Marcus Semien is one of the guys whose name has been tossed around. While the frontrunner and destined option seems like it will be Carlos Correa, he may be too expensive. The Detroit...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Miguel Cabrera Joins the 500 Home Run Club

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s not often that any big league player gets a curtain call...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Guillermo Heredia: Launches fifth homer

Heredia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 win over Cincinnati. Heredia made his only hit in the contest count, as his two-run blast in the second inning helped Atlanta build an early lead. The long ball snapped a 38-game homerless drought for the outfielder, during which he hit only .197. The extended slump along with the trade-deadline acquisitions of Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall have knocked Heredia out of an everyday role -- Wednesday's start was his first Aug. 4.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers in third straight game

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over Kansas City. Arenado was a nightmare for the Royals' pitching staff all weekend, going 5-for-12 with three homers and nine RBI in the three-game set. He knocked an RBI single in the first inning Sunday before launching a two-run shot in the second, his 25th of the year. The 30-year-old slugger improved his season slash line to .265/.324/.515 with 78 RBI through 481 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Slugs fifth homer

Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Phillies. Seager opened the scoring for the Dodgers with a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and first since he was activated from the injured list July 30. In nine games since, he's recorded at least one hit on six occasion and also has four multi-hit efforts. Though he's lacked power in that span, Seager's performance hasn't indicated much after over a two-month absence.
MLBcbslocal.com

Giants Blank Rockies in Fifth Straight Win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth, pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single moments earlier to help his winning cause, and the MLB-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy