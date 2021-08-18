Cancel
Audubon, IA

Audubon School Board sets public hearing date on proposed issuance of SAVE bonds

By Mandy Billings
 7 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon School Board Monday night set a date and time for public hearing on the proposed issuance of SAVE bonds.

Superintendent Eric Trager said they are trying to make sure they have all of their financing in order for the building renovation project.

Trager said the Building Project will go out to bids on September 7th and bid day is October 20th.

In other action, the Board approved the publication of information on their special election coming up on September 14th.

Trager said also on that ballot they will have an election for the Board position that was vacated. He said the board did appoint a member to that position, but since they are having an election they need to put that position on the ballot.

