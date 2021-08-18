Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

34 best indoor activities when it’s rainy in Charlotte

By Ted Williams
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoMge_0bUzu3Tl00

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities?

Here’s a list of the 34 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape this rain.

Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in August 2021.

(1) Go duckpin bowling.

Duckpin bowling has proven to be all the rage in recent years and Pins Mechanical Co. , Slingshot , and Pinhouse are all great spots for a game with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmaI3_0bUzu3Tl00

(3) Pet cats at Mac Tabby Cat Cafe .

For $12/hour, you can hang out in a room with a bunch of adoptable cats. They’ve also got a small cafe area (totally separate from the cat room for sanitation regulations) where you can grab baked goods, coffee or kombucha. If you love cats, Mac Tabby is a wonderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H595O_0bUzu3Tl00

(4) Figure your way out of an escape room.

Here are a few nearby locations to check out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ti4im_0bUzu3Tl00

(5) Bring the house down at a karaoke lounge

Invite your friends and rent one of Seoul Food Meat Co. ‘s private karaoke rooms. Of course, if your goal is to not remember ever hitting the stage at all, Jeff’s Bucket Shop’s basement karaoke operation on Montford is the place for you.

(6) Race a go-kart at Victory Lanes Karting .

With three race track route variations to zip around, Victory Lanes Karting is fun for the whole family. The facility also has a bunch of other activities like axe throwing, an arcade, a virtual reality space and bowling.

Go-kart pricing:

  • One race – $22/person
  • Two races – $44/person
  • Three races – $53/person
  • Four races – $60/person

*Each race is 8 minutes long.

(7) Embrace your inner American ninja warrior at Ninja Nation Huntersville .

The 11,500-square-foot arena has various courses complete with bars, boxes and platforms that will frequently be re-arranged by the staff to keep guests on their toes. You can race against friends on two-lane courses or on the warped wall.

[Related story: Indoor obstacle course arena called Ninja Nation now open in Huntersville ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkC2W_0bUzu3Tl00

(8) Go shopping at SouthPark Mall

It’s the largest mall in the Carolinas with a footprint of over 1,750,000 square feet.

(9) Unleash your inner lumberjack and go axe throwing.

Pro Tip: If you’re struggling, use throw with both hands from over your head.

Here are a few axe throwing spots in the area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eu7w_0bUzu3Tl00

(10) Take an adult arts & crafts class

Check out Wine + Design on East Boulevard for a guided painting experience. Or check out our round-up of 25 places adults can take arts and crafts classes in the Charlotte area , featuring everything from sewing classes to jewelry making classes.

(11) Reach new heights at Inner Peaks .

This indoor climbing center is a perfect date activity since it requires two people and serves as a way of building trust. Unless you already have a membership, start with a day pass for $20, harnesses and shoes are an additional $5 each.

Pro tip: Members can bring a first-time climber for free on Fridays!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWkt4_0bUzu3Tl00

(12) Catch a stand-up show at The Comedy Zone .

Every time I go to Comedy Zone I tell myself I need to come more often. Even when I’m not sure who the performer is, I have a good time. If you can, sit close to the stage so there’s a chance they make fun of you. Tickets are usually about $15-$30.

(13) Take the family to Discovery Place Science .

Become a scientist at this hands-on Uptown museum. And catch an IMAX® movie too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLMeg_0bUzu3Tl00

(14) Hunt for antique treasures at Sleepy Poet .

Sleepy Poet is relocating to a new location on South Boulevard, but until then, shop on.

[Related story: Beloved antiques destination Sleepy Poet moving to new location, investing $5M ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGMmC_0bUzu3Tl00

(15) Fly through the air at Big Air Trampoline Park

It’s got it all — Ninja-warrior course, trampoline basketball, interactive dodgeball courts, massive foam pit and one-on-one jousting.

(16) Play all day at a local social house

Queen Park Social and Piedmont Social House are adult playgrounds without the hokeyness of a place like Dave & Buster’s. You’ll find lots of indoor entertainment like bowling lanes, pool tables, ping pong, board games, arcade games, darts and more. They’ve also got full-service kitchens and bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7HLl_0bUzu3Tl00

(17) Get lost in a book at a Charlotte Mecklenburg Library branch

My favorite branch is the newly remodeled Morrison Regional .

(18) Nerd out on airplanes at Carolinas Aviation Museum

Tickets are $12 for adults. Check out the award-winning “Miracle on the Hudson” exhibition featuring the famed passenger jet that crash-landed safely in New York’s Hudson River in 2009 and take a selfie inside of a fighter jet cockpit.

(19) Test your bow and arrow skills at Barefoot Archery

Eight, 20-yard USA Archery approved lanes that are well lit. It’ll run you $25/hr for range time and equipment rental.

(20) Expand your child’s imagination and creativity at ImaginOn

This 102,000-square-foot facility located in Uptown is visited by over 300,000 each year.

(21) Go nuts inside Frankie’s , a massive 20-acre amusement park

The 84,000-square-foot indoor portion of Frankie’s has 24 bowling lanes, a restaurant, bar, laser tag, three-story playground, ride that drops 30 feet, LED-illuminated bumper cars and a massive arcade (you can redeem arcade points for physical prizes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DspXq_0bUzu3Tl00

(22) Watch games and eat wings at a sports bar

Here’s the Agenda guide to the 12 best sports bars in Charlotte. Hungry for wings? Our city’s best wing spots include Moosehead Grill, Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grill, Wing King Cafe, d.d. Peckers, and Seoul Food Meat Company.

(23) Explore a museum

Here are the big ones:

(24) Shoot guns at Blackstone Shooting Sports

This 27-lane indoor range is open 7 days a week. Walk-in pricing is $25/hr.

(25) Stuff yourself with brunch

Charlotte doesn’t mess around when it comes to brunch. From classics like 300 East to breweries like Suffolk Punch to fancy spots like The Stanley — here are the 12 best brunch spots in our city, right now.

(26) Drink beer at a brewery

Here’s a complete list and map of Charlotte’s 20+ local breweries, plus the most popular beer at each . My favorite rainy day breweries with cool, spacious indoor setups include OMB, Brewers at 4001 Yancey, Resident Culture and Wooden Robot.

(27) Pour-your-own candles at The Candle Bar

The $35 Candle Bar experience is simple — choose a vessel, select a fragrance and then measure, mix and pour to create your own candle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcVDI_0bUzu3Tl00

Agenda guide: Your guide to how The Candle Bar works

(28) Recharge with some yoga

Here’s a list of 42 top yoga studios in Charlotte .

(29) Become a chef at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen

Chef Alyssa’s classes cover anything from basic knife skills to specific cuisines like Mediterranean or French. They just moved into a brand new facility in South End next door to Brewers at 4001 Yancey.

(30) Score with your golf game at Topgolf

The course is outside but the swanky climate-controlled bays are heated so things stay comfortable year-round. If you’re looking for a more relaxed (and less expensive) covered driving range, check out Leatherman Golf on South Blvd.

(31) Get creative work done at a coffee shop

Here’s an Agenda guide on the 5 best new places to get create work in Charlotte that aren’t your house or your office.

(32) Eat, sip and shop inside 7th Street Public Market

Vendors include at this Uptown indoor market: Local Loaf, La Piccola Gabbi, Pure Pizza, Orrman’s Cheese Shop, Zia Pia Imports + Italian Kitchen, Hazelnuts Creperie, Bonsai Fusion (home of Charlotte’s first sushi burrito), Rico’s Acai, CLT FInd, Assorted Table, Viva Raz, Not Just Coffee and Tank’s Tap.

(33) Reflect on your faith at The Billy Graham Library

This 40,000-square-foot library will allow you a look into the life of Billy Graham, “America’s Pastor.” Admission is free.

(34) Enjoy a cocktail sipping an old fashioned at a speakeasy

Check out Dot Dot Dot , Cellar at Duckworth’s and Backstage Lounge . None of these spots have windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlbvM_0bUzu3Tl00

Co-owner and bartender Stefan Huebner. Related story: 8 best cocktail bars in Charlotte

The post 34 best indoor activities when it’s rainy in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
646
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Sports Bars#Arts Crafts#Coffee Shop#Duckpin#Pins Mechanical Co#Slingshot#North Community#Exit Strategy#Seoul Food Meat Co#Bucket Shop#American#Ninja Nation Huntersville#Discovery Place Science#Sleepy Poet#Big Air Trampoline Park#Queen Park Social#Piedmont Social House#Dave Buster#Mecklenburg Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Vaccination required at these 3 live music venues in Charlotte

Masks are currently required indoors in Mecklenburg County, but some local music venues have taken an additional step by requiring proof of vaccination at the door. Here’s the latest. Vaccines required: Most allow exemptions with proof of a recent negative test. Petra’s Evening Muse Neighborhood Theatre Snug Harbor, depending on the artist. No vaccination required: […] The post Vaccination required at these 3 live music venues in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

Proudly presented by Lowe’s, where talented people go to work with other talented people. Time for a career change? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Upper School Tutorat Charlotte Country Day School.Details. Inside Sales Associate at Johnstone Supply Monroe. Details. Machine Operator 1 & 2 at Shutterfly. Details. Inside Sales Account Executive at ScentAir. Details. Associate, Job Board Revenue Operations […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower

Brace yourself for the onslaught of flower wall selfies on your Instagram come Thursday when two bars open in the new Binaco Tower. The big picture: After over a year of construction- and pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club will open on the fourth and fifth floor […] The post Rooftop bar and cigar lounge open this week in Uptown’s newest tower appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s biggest festival is off for 2021

We’ll have to wait another year for the return of Charlotte Shout. Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced today their decision to postpone the popular arts and culture festival to 2022. Why it matters: Bringing Charlotte Shout back after a two-year hiatus was supposed to be a signal of Uptown’s and Charlotte’s comeback […] The post Charlotte’s biggest festival is off for 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly

A new family-owned bagel shop called Bagel Boys will serve authentic New York and New Jersey-style bagels starting this fall. Owners Nick and Heather Grove said their oldest son came up with the idea of opening a bagel store since, as New Jersyans, bagels are the number one way to start the day. Heather Grove […] The post New York-style bagel shop coming soon to Waverly appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

20 remote jobs in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Love working from home? Here are 20 current jobs that have remote opportunities around Charlotte. Remote Web Designer at Moonlight Creative.Details. Director of Development at Healing Hands of Joy. Details. Writer, Branded Content at Axios. Details. Web Production Specialist at Jumbo. Details. Account Executive, Axios Local (East) […] The post 20 remote jobs in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte

Obsessed with Thai food? Same here. Thai Taste reigns king of Charlotte Thai food, according to the Charlotteans on our Instagram. But there’s a growing number of great Thai spots where you can find your fixing of pad Thai, pad gra prow, Thai iced tea and more. Here are top 8 Thai restaurants in Charlotte, […] The post 8 best Thai restaurants in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The Charlotte area is becoming more diverse

The Charlotte area is becoming more diverse, new census data show, with some of the fastest shifts happening in the suburbs. What’s happening: Communities of color are growing at a more rapid pace than the white population in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Cabarrus and Union counties, according to an Axios analysis of 2020 census data.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The incredible life of Anne Springs Close

Anne Springs Close — the nature-preserving, Kilimanjaro-hiking, world-traveling philanthropist and conservationist who was the last living person to have flown across the Atlantic aboard the Hindenburg — died Friday at the home she’d lived in for 72 years. She was 95. An obituary posted on the page of the greenway that bears her name says the […] The post The incredible life of Anne Springs Close appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Why Charlotte hospitality workers are leaving the industry

For more than a year, one narrative about hospitality workers who’ve left the industry was that they don’t want or need to work because of the supplemental unemployment benefits they’re receiving. We’ve heard that from restaurant, bar and hotel management, and it’s been highlighted in countless national news stories. But interviews with several former hospitality workers […] The post Why Charlotte hospitality workers are leaving the industry appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week

Proudly presented by Hungry Harvest. Add home-cooked meals to your weekly routine with fresh produce and grocery staples delivered to your door. Use AXIOS50 for 50% off your first box. MONDAY, AUGUST 16 UNC Charlotte Ellis Reed Parlier Memorial Scholarship + Kendra Scott Annual Fundraiser Kendra Scott SouthPark Mall | Monday and Tuesday | Free to attend […] The post Axios Weekday Planner: 25 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

COVID’s return: Expect more vaccine mandates following FDA’s Pfizer approval

This is a running stream of COVID-19 updates. It was last updated on Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:50pm. On Monday, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older. Charlotte-area health care providers anticipate the full approval will help encourage more individuals to get the vaccine. Currently in Mecklenburg […] The post COVID’s return: Expect more vaccine mandates following FDA’s Pfizer approval appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Asheville, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location

Asheville’s popular White Duck Taco Shop is expanding once again with its second Charlotte-area location opening in Matthews on August 29. The exact address is 131 E. John St. in downtown Matthews next to the post office in the former Pita Kebab Grill space. [Related Axios guide: 21 things to do in Matthews] Background: White Duck […] The post Asheville favorite White Duck Taco opening second Charlotte-area location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Lowe’s CEO: Charlotte’s rapid growth is a boom for home improvement retailers

The kind of growth Charlotte is experiencing — we’ve jumped 20% in population since 2020 — is fueling an incredible run for the home improvement industry and retailers like Lowe’s, the Mooresville-based company’s CEO Marvin Ellison told reporters Wednesday. As people move here, they’re buying homes and spending a lot of money sprucing them up. […] The post Lowe’s CEO: Charlotte’s rapid growth is a boom for home improvement retailers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Fall is right around the corner, which means apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, of course, apple picking. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apples within two hours of […] The post Apple season is upon us: 7 pick-your-own orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Survey says: Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard

Last week we shared a survey about friendships in Charlotte. More than half of the respondents say it’s hard to make friends here. But there’s good news, too: people want more friends. Why it matters: Meaningful connections are part of a healthy, happy life. They’re important in any year, and are especially important in a year […] The post Survey says: Making friends as an adult in Charlotte is hard appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall

A different kind of pedicure is now here in Charlotte, and it involves about 100 tiny fish nibbling on your feet. Welcome to Garra Spa, a Florida-based chain of spas that use garra rufa fish or “doctor fish” to increase circulation in your feet and graze on dead skin. How it works: The shop allows walk-ins […] The post Charlotte’s first fish spa now open at Carolina Place mall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Axios Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, host of the Circle K Monster Truck Bash on this Saturday. Expect a family-friendly night with Monster Truck rides, inflatables, autographs, food and souvenirs. Plus, kids get in for just $10.   FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 93. Mostly sunny. 24% chance of rain. CLT Burger Week: This is the final weekend of […] The post Axios Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views

This content was created in partnership with OrthoCarolina. You don’t have to go far for beautiful running scenery in Charlotte. Here are some running routes where you can catch skyline views along the way. Pro top: If you’re looking for some extra motivation, register to run the OrthoCarolina 10k/5k Classic on September 18. The race […] The post 4 Charlotte running routes with skyline views appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 1

Community Policy