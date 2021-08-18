Dietary carbohydrates interacts with AMY1 polymorphisms to influence the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Korean adults
The relationship between AMY1 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), dietary carbohydrates, and the risk of type 2 diabetes is unclear. We aimed to evaluate this association using an ongoing large-scale prospective study, namely the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study. We selected six genetic variants of the AMY1 gene: rs10881197, rs4244372, rs6696797, rs1566154, rs1930212, and rs1999478. Baseline dietary data were obtained using a semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. Type 2 diabetes was defined according to the criteria of the World Health Organization and American Diabetes Association. During an average follow-up period of 12 years (651,780 person-years), 1082 out of 4552 (23.8%) patients had type 2 diabetes. Three AMY1 SNPs were significantly associated with diabetes incidence among patients with carbohydrate intake > 65% of total energy: rs6696797, rs4244372, and rs10881197. In multivariable Cox models, Korean women with the rs6696797 AG or AA genotype had 28% higher incidence of type 2 diabetes (hazard ratio 1.28, 95% confidence interval 1.06–1.55) than Korean women with the rs6696797 GG genotype. We did not observe significant associations between AMY1 SNPs, dietary carbohydrates, and diabetes incidence in Korean men. We conclude that AMY1 genetic variants and dietary carbohydrate intake influence the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Korean women only. Korean women who are minor carriers of the AMY1 rs6696797, rs4244372, and rs10881197 genotypes may benefit from a low-carbohydrate diet to prevent the future risk of type 2 diabetes.www.nature.com
Comments / 0