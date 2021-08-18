Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Dietary carbohydrates interacts with AMY1 polymorphisms to influence the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Korean adults

By Dayeon Shin
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between AMY1 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), dietary carbohydrates, and the risk of type 2 diabetes is unclear. We aimed to evaluate this association using an ongoing large-scale prospective study, namely the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study. We selected six genetic variants of the AMY1 gene: rs10881197, rs4244372, rs6696797, rs1566154, rs1930212, and rs1999478. Baseline dietary data were obtained using a semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. Type 2 diabetes was defined according to the criteria of the World Health Organization and American Diabetes Association. During an average follow-up period of 12 years (651,780 person-years), 1082 out of 4552 (23.8%) patients had type 2 diabetes. Three AMY1 SNPs were significantly associated with diabetes incidence among patients with carbohydrate intake > 65% of total energy: rs6696797, rs4244372, and rs10881197. In multivariable Cox models, Korean women with the rs6696797 AG or AA genotype had 28% higher incidence of type 2 diabetes (hazard ratio 1.28, 95% confidence interval 1.06–1.55) than Korean women with the rs6696797 GG genotype. We did not observe significant associations between AMY1 SNPs, dietary carbohydrates, and diabetes incidence in Korean men. We conclude that AMY1 genetic variants and dietary carbohydrate intake influence the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Korean women only. Korean women who are minor carriers of the AMY1 rs6696797, rs4244372, and rs10881197 genotypes may benefit from a low-carbohydrate diet to prevent the future risk of type 2 diabetes.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Korean#Cox#Chinese#Japanese#Amdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Placental DNA methylation signatures of maternal smoking during pregnancy and potential impacts on fetal growth

Maternal smoking during pregnancy (MSDP) contributes to poor birth outcomes, in part through disrupted placental functions, which may be reflected in the placental epigenome. Here we present a meta-analysis of the associations between MSDP and placental DNA methylation (DNAm) and between DNAm and birth outcomes within the Pregnancy And Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) consortium (N = 1700, 344 with MSDP). We identify 443 CpGs that are associated with MSDP, of which 142 associated with birth outcomes, 40 associated with gene expression, and 13 CpGs are associated with all three. Only two CpGs have consistent associations from a prior meta-analysis of cord blood DNAm, demonstrating substantial tissue-specific responses to MSDP. The placental MSDP-associated CpGs are enriched for environmental response genes, growth-factor signaling, and inflammation, which play important roles in placental function. We demonstrate links between placental DNAm, MSDP and poor birth outcomes, which may better inform the mechanisms through which MSDP impacts placental function and fetal growth.
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infected cell model systems reveals differential innate immune responses

The transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells that reflects the interplay between host and virus has provided valuable insights into mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease progression. In this study, we show that SARS-CoV-2 can establish a robust infection in HEK293T cells that overexpress human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) without triggering significant host immune response. Instead, endoplasmic reticulum stress and unfolded protein response-related pathways are predominantly activated. By comparing our data with published transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2 infection in other cell lines, we found that the expression level of hACE2 directly correlates with the viral load in infected cells but not with the scale of immune responses. Only cells that express high level of endogenous hACE2 exhibit an extensive immune attack even with a low viral load. Therefore, the infection route may be critical for the extent of the immune response, thus the severity of COVID-19 disease status.
ScienceNature.com

Characterizing right-angled vessel in macular telangiectasia type 2 with structural optical coherence tomography

We investigated the structural findings on spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) related to the presence of right-angled vessels (RAV) in patients with macular telangiectasia (MacTel) type 2 with severity 3 in Korea. A retrospective multicenter cross-sectional study was conducted in six tertiary hospitals in Korea; the study included 116 MacTel type 2 eyes with severity 3. The SD-OCT findings were compared between eyes with RAV on fundus photography or fluorescein angiography and those without RAV. Logistic regression was performed to determine factors associated with the presence of RAV. Fifty eyes presented with RAV and 61 eyes without RAV. More eyes presented with only inner retinal (IR) cavities on SD-OCT among eyes without RAV than among those with RAV (P < 0.001). However, eyes with RAV presented with IR disorganization, outer retinal (OR) cavity, and ellipsoid zone (EZ) disruption more frequently than eyes without RAV did (all P < 0.001). These SD-OCT findings were significantly associated with the presence of RAV. The presence of RAV was closely related to IR disorganization, OR cavities, and EZ disruption on SD-OCT. These findings suggest an advanced phase of MacTel type 2.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

A multi-omics roadmap of β-cell failure in type 2 diabetes mellitus

Pancreatic β-cell dysfunction contributes to type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) pathogenesis. However, human islet studies have revealed few consistent molecular changes in T2DM, owing partly to technical and biological confounding factors. A new multi-omics study of islets from well-phenotyped living donors attempts to overcome these limitations to catalogue T2DM-associated molecular changes.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Strong association of type 2 diabetes with degenerative lumbar spine disorders

Tantalizing connections between type 2 diabetes and degenerative lumbar spine disorders have become increasingly evident. However, the association of type 2 diabetes with degenerative lumbar spine disorders remains unclear. We sought to clarify the association between type 2 diabetes and lumbar spine disorders using nationwide data in Korea. Furthermore, we explored the association of diabetes with the prevalence of spinal procedures. The data in this study was obtained from Korean health claim database. Between 2016 and 2019, totals of 479,680 diabetes and 479,680 age- and sex-matched control subjects were enrolled. Patients with diabetes had more likely to have degenerative lumbar spine disorders and spinal procedures than controls. Using multivariate-adjusted analysis, patients with diabetes were at increased risk of being concomitantly affected by lumbar disc disorder [adjusted odds ratio 1.11 (95% confidence interval 1.10–1.12)], lumbar spondylotic radiculopathy [1.12 (1.11–1.13)], spondylolisthesis [1.05 (1.02–1.08)] and spinal stenosis [1.16 (1.15–1.18)], compared to controls. Furthermore, diabetic patients had an increased risk of undergoing lumbar spinal injection [1.13 (1.12–1.14)], laminectomy [1.19 (1.15–1.23)], and fusion surgery [1.35 (1.29–1.42)]. We demonstrated that type 2 diabetes was significantly associated with lumbar spine disorders and frequent spinal procedures. Our results suggest diabetes as a predisposing factor for lumbar spine disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Inverse association between use of broad spectrum penicllin with beta-lactamase inhibitors and prevalence of type 1 diabetes mellitus in Europe

Increasing incidence of type 1 diabetes is supposed to be induced by environmental factors. Microbiome modulated by antibiotics seems to serve as one of the environmental factors which could influence the development of T1DM. Mitochondria, as autochthonous environmental bacteria living in our cells, and other bacteria share many common enzymes including beta-lactamases and it is supported by evidence that some beta-lactamase inhibitors are able to interact with counterpart enzymes. Thus, antibiotics may utilize two different pathways influencing the development of T1DM; one through modulation of microbiome and a second one via the interaction of mitochondrial enzymes. Data of consumption of penicillin (both narrow and broad spectrum) and beta-lactamase inhibitors in 30 European countries were collected from the database of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. These data were correlated with the prevalence reported by the International Diabetes Federation (2019) referring to type 1 diabetes in Europe. No correlation was found between total penicillin consumption or use of broad spectrum penicillin and the prevalence of type 1 diabetes. Nevertheless, broad spectrum penicillin, in combination with beta-lactamase inhibitor, was in inverse correlation with the prevalence of type 1 diabetes (r = − 0.573, p = 0.001). On the other hand, narrow spectrum penicillin was in positive correlation with type 1 diabetes (r = 0.523, p = 0.003). Prevalence of type 1 diabetes showed an inverse correlation with the use of beta-lactamase inhibitors and a positive one with that of narrow spectrum penicillin. Such a detailed analysis has not so far been provided referring to the penicillin group. In the background of this association either microbiomal or direct mitochondrial effects can be supposed.
CancerNature.com

Clinical characterization and cytokine profile of fatigue in hematologic malignancy patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease

Limited information is available regarding clinical and biological properties of fatigue in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD). Patients with moderate-to-severe cGvHD per NIH criteria were enrolled on a cross-sectional study and categorized as “fatigued” if SF-36 vitality score was <40. Clinical and laboratory parameters of fatigued (n = 109) and nonfatigued patients (n = 72) were compared. In univariate analysis, walk velocity, NIH joint-fascia score, human activity profile, and SF-36 physical and mental health self-report scales were correlates of fatigue. No cGvHD biomarkers were associated with fatigue. NIH joint score, Lee sleep and depression questions, and PG-SGA activities and function score jointly predicted fatigue. Though higher rates of depression and insomnia were reported in the fatigued group, antidepressant or sleep aid use did not differ between groups. Survival ratio was not significantly different by fatigue status. Pathophysiology of fatigue in patients with cGvHD is complex and may involve mechanisms unrelated to disease activity. Patients with cGvHD experiencing fatigue had higher rates of untreated depression and insomnia, highlighting the need to focus clinical management of these conditions to improve health-related quality of life.
Nature.com

Relationship between Charlson comorbidity index, early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures: a retrospective analysis

The aim of this study was to evaluate how the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) scores contribute to early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures. 60 cases with unilateral intertrochanteric fracture were retrospectively analyzed and divided into Low-CCI group (CCI: 1–4) or high-CCI groups (CCI: 5–6). All the patients’ electronic hospital records were reviewed. The preoperative situations (demographic data, comorbidities and fracture conditions), perioperative situations (wait time, operation time, implant choice, blood loss, transfusion or not) and postoperative situations (complications, first time out of bed, function about 1-/2- week and 2-year mortality) were recorded. 51.67% were in low-CCI group and 48.33% in high-CCI group. The survival rates in low- and high-CCI group were 93.5% and 86.2% respectively. According to the functional results of 1- or 2- week after operation, no significant difference was found (P = 0.955, 0.140). Log-rank analysis showed that the main prognostic factors were blood loss, first time out of bed and complication (P < 0.05). Multivariate analysis confirmed that complication and first time out of bed were significant factor on survival rate (P = 0.029, 0.010). Charlson comorbidity index maybe not the indicator of 2-year mortality in older patients with intertrochanteric fractures. In order to improve the prognosis, more attentions should be paid to reduce the complications and encourage postoperative earlier excise out of bed.
CancerNature.com

Sirt1 deficiency upregulates glutathione metabolism to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma initiation in mice

Sirtuin-1 (SIRT1) is involved in various metabolic pathways, including fatty acid synthesis and gluconeogenesis in the liver. However, its role in initiation and progression of liver cancer remains unclear. Studying Sirt1 liver-specific knockout (LKO) mice in combination with diethylnitrosamine (DEN) treatment, we demonstrated that loss of Sirt1 rendered mice resistant to DEN-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development. RNA-seq revealed that livers from LKO mice exhibited an enrichment in glutathione metabolism eight months after DEN challenge. Sirt1 deficiency elevated the expression of glutathione-s-transferase family genes by increasing the level of Nrf2, a key regulator of glutathione metabolism. Hence, LKO livers displayed a reductive environment with an increased ratio of GSH to GSSG and an elevated GSH level. Furthermore, using CRISPR knockout techniques, we confirmed that the impairment of HCC formation in LKO mice is mainly dependent on NRF2 signaling. Meanwhile, HCC induced by DEN could be blocked by the administration of N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) when administered one month after DEN challenge. However, NAC treatment starting five months after DEN injection was not able to prevent tumor development. In conclusion, our findings indicate that a reductive environment orchestrated by glutathione metabolism at an early stage can prevent the initiation of HCC.
CancerNature.com

Biomolecular imaging of colorectal tumor lesions using a FITC-labeled scFv-Cκ fragment antibody

For the sensitive diagnosis of colorectal cancer lesions, advanced molecular imaging techniques using cancer-specific targets have emerged. However, issues regarding the clearance of unbound probes and immunogenicity remain unresolved. To overcome these limitations, we developed a small-sized scFv antibody fragment conjugated with FITC for the real-time detection of colorectal cancer by in vivo molecular endoscopy imaging. A small-sized scFv fragment can target colon cancer secreted protein-2 (CCSP-2), highly expressed in colorectal adenocarcinoma tissues; moreover, its full-length IgG probe has been used for molecular imaging previously. To assess the efficacy of anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC, surgical specimens were obtained from 21 patients with colorectal cancer for ex vivo molecular fluorescence analysis, histology, and immunohistochemistry. Orthotopic mice were administered with anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC topically and intravenously, and distinct tumor lesions were observed by real-time fluorescence colonoscopy. The fluorescence imaging of human colon cancer specimens allowed the differentiation of malignant tissues from non-malignant tissues (p < 0.05), and the CCSP-2 expression level was found to be correlated with the fluorescence intensity. Here, we demonstrated the feasibility and safety of anti-CCSP-2 scFv-FITC for molecular imaging as well as its potential in real-time fluorescence colonoscopy for the differential diagnosis of tumor lesions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke

Inflammation plays a crucial role in stroke pathogenesis. Thus, it is not surprising that cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors have been advocated in stroke diagnostics. Our study is the first to evaluate the salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke. Twenty-five patients with subacute ischemic stroke and an age-, sex-, and oral hygiene status-matched control group were enrolled in the study. The number of patients was set a priori based on our previous experiment (α = 0.05, test power = 0.9). Salivary concentrations of tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and interleukin 10 (IL-10) were assessed using an ELISA method. We showed that salivary TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly higher, whereas IL-10 content was statistically lower in both non-stimulated (NWS) and stimulated (SWS) whole saliva of ischemic stroke patients. However, evaluation of cytokines in NWS rather than in SWS may be of greater diagnostic value. Of particular note is salivary TNF-α, which may indicate cognitive/physical impairment in post-stroke individuals. This parameter distinguishes stroke patients from healthy controls and correlates with cognitive decline and severity of functional impairment. It also differentiates (with high sensitivity and specificity) stroke patients with normal cognition from mild to moderate cognitive impairment. Saliva may be an alternative to blood for assessing cytokines in stroke patients, although further studies on a larger patient population are needed.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of the sigma-1 receptor agonist blarcamesine in a murine model of fragile X syndrome: neurobehavioral phenotypes and receptor occupancy

Fragile X syndrome (FXS), a disorder of synaptic development and function, is the most prevalent genetic form of intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder. FXS mouse models display clinically-relevant phenotypes, such as increased anxiety and hyperactivity. Despite their availability, so far advances in drug development have not yielded new treatments. Therefore, testing novel drugs that can ameliorate FXS’ cognitive and behavioral impairments is imperative. ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) is a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist with a strong safety record and preliminary efficacy evidence in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and Rett syndrome, other synaptic neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders. S1R’s role in calcium homeostasis and mitochondrial function, cellular functions related to synaptic function, makes blarcamesine a potential drug candidate for FXS. Administration of blarcamesine in 2-month-old FXS and wild type mice for 2 weeks led to normalization in two key neurobehavioral phenotypes: open field test (hyperactivity) and contextual fear conditioning (associative learning). Furthermore, there was improvement in marble-burying (anxiety, perseverative behavior). It also restored levels of BDNF, a converging point of many synaptic regulators, in the hippocampus. Positron emission tomography (PET) and ex vivo autoradiographic studies, using the highly selective S1R PET ligand [18F]FTC-146, demonstrated the drug’s dose-dependent receptor occupancy. Subsequent analyses also showed a wide but variable brain regional distribution of S1Rs, which was preserved in FXS mice. Altogether, these neurobehavioral, biochemical, and imaging data demonstrates doses that yield measurable receptor occupancy are effective for improving the synaptic and behavioral phenotype in FXS mice. The present findings support the viability of S1R as a therapeutic target in FXS, and the clinical potential of blarcamesine in FXS and other neurodevelopmental disorders.
Nature.com

Expression of TXNIP is associated with angiogenesis and postoperative relapse of conventional renal cell carcinoma

One of the common mediator of tumour progression is the oxidative stress induced by inflammatory tumour microenvironment (TME). Activated fibroblasts, local and immune cells produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) supporting tumour cell proliferation and pave the way for metastatic tumour growth. TXNIP regulates ROS generation by inhibiting the antioxidative function of thioredoxin (TXN). The shift of TXNIP/TXN balance towards overexpression of TXNIP is associated with proliferation of endothelial cells during tumor angiogenesis. The oxidative stress activates the hypoxia inducible factor-1 (HIF-1), which plays an important role in the biology of conventional RCC (cRCC). Under oxydative stress TXNIP interacts with NLRP3 inflammasome leading to maturation and secretion of inflammatory cytokine IL1β. To establish the role of TXNIP and downstream genes HIF1α and IL1β in the biology of cRCC, we have applied immunohistochemistry to multi-tissue arrays containing tumours of 691 patients without detectable metastases at the time of operation. We found that cRCC displaying a fine organised capillary network with nuclear translocation of TXNIP and expressing IL1β have a good prognosis. In contrary, we showed a significant correlation between cytoplasmic TXNIP expression, inefficient vascularisation by unorganized and tortuous vessels causing tumour cell necrosis and postoperative tumour relapse of cRCC.
ScienceNature.com

Asymptomatic bacteriuria and antibiotic resistance profile in children with neurogenic bladder who require clean intermittent catheterization

A retrospective cohort study. To document the prevalence of asymptomatic bacteriuria and to characterize the resistance patterns to antibiotics among children with neurogenic bladder who require clean intermittent catheterization, with an emphasis on multidrug resistance. Setting. A national referral pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation facility in Jerusalem, Israel. Methods. Routine urine...
HealthNature.com

Cascade health service use in family members following genetic testing in children: a scoping literature review

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Cascade genetic testing is the identification of individuals at risk for a hereditary condition by genetic testing in relatives of people known to possess particular genetic variants. Cascade testing has health system implications, however cascade costs and health effects are not considered in health technology assessments (HTAs) that focus on costs and health consequences in individual patients. Cascade health service use must be better understood to be incorporated in HTA of emerging genetic tests for children. The purpose of this review was to characterise published research related to patterns and costs of cascade health service use by relatives of children with any condition diagnosed through genetic testing. To this end, a scoping literature review was conducted. Citation databases were searched for English-language papers reporting uptake, costs, downstream health service use, or cost-effectiveness of cascade investigations of relatives of children who receive a genetic diagnosis. Included publications were critically appraised, and findings were synthesised. Twenty publications were included. Sixteen had a paediatric proband population; four had a combined paediatric and adult proband population. Uptake of cascade testing varied across diseases, from 37% for cystic fibrosis, 39% to 65% for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and 90% for rare monogenic conditions. Two studies evaluated costs. It was concluded that cascade testing in the child-to-parent direction has been reported in a variety of diseases, and that understanding the scope of cascade testing will aid in the design and conduct of HTA of emerging genetic technologies to better inform funding and policy decisions.
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

Infections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy