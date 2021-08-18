Dietary carbohydrates interacts with AMY1 polymorphisms to influence the incidence of type 2 diabetes in Korean adults

Increasing incidence of type 1 diabetes is supposed to be induced by environmental factors. Microbiome modulated by antibiotics seems to serve as one of the environmental factors which could influence the development of T1DM. Mitochondria, as autochthonous environmental bacteria living in our cells, and other bacteria share many common enzymes including beta-lactamases and it is supported by evidence that some beta-lactamase inhibitors are able to interact with counterpart enzymes. Thus, antibiotics may utilize two different pathways influencing the development of T1DM; one through modulation of microbiome and a second one via the interaction of mitochondrial enzymes. Data of consumption of penicillin (both narrow and broad spectrum) and beta-lactamase inhibitors in 30 European countries were collected from the database of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. These data were correlated with the prevalence reported by the International Diabetes Federation (2019) referring to type 1 diabetes in Europe. No correlation was found between total penicillin consumption or use of broad spectrum penicillin and the prevalence of type 1 diabetes. Nevertheless, broad spectrum penicillin, in combination with beta-lactamase inhibitor, was in inverse correlation with the prevalence of type 1 diabetes (r = − 0.573, p = 0.001). On the other hand, narrow spectrum penicillin was in positive correlation with type 1 diabetes (r = 0.523, p = 0.003). Prevalence of type 1 diabetes showed an inverse correlation with the use of beta-lactamase inhibitors and a positive one with that of narrow spectrum penicillin. Such a detailed analysis has not so far been provided referring to the penicillin group. In the background of this association either microbiomal or direct mitochondrial effects can be supposed.