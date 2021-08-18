Cancel
Science

The effect of norepinephrine on common carotid artery blood flow in septic shock patients

By Seok Goo Kim
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study was designed to evaluate the hemodynamic effect of norepinephrine (NE) on the peak systolic velocity (PSV), diameter, and blood flow of the common carotid artery (CCA) using the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in patients with septic shock. The study involved patients above 18 years old with septic shock. Arterial monitoring, carotid ultrasonography, and transthoracic echocardiography were performed before NE administration (T0). When the mean arterial pressure exceeded 65 mmHg after NE administration (T1), the measurement was repeated. Twenty-four patients (median age 67 [interquartile range: 54–77] years; 42% female) with septic shock were examined in this study. Before (T0) and after (T1) NE administration, the PSV (mean, standard deviation [SD]) changed from 85.3 (21.1) cm/s to 83.5 (23.5) cm/s (p = 0.417); this change was not significant. However, the diameter and blood flow of the CCA increased significantly from 0.6 (0.09) cm and 0.75 (0.27) L/min to 0.66 (0.09) cm and 0.85 (0.27) L/min, respectively (p < 0.001). The diameter of the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) remained unchanged, but the velocity time integral of the LVOT increased significantly from 21.7 (4.39) cm to 23.6 (5.14) cm. There was no significant correlation between changes in blood flow of the CCA and changes in cardiac output (coefficient −0.365, p = 0.079). In conclusion, NE increased the diameter and blood flow of the CCA significantly, without changing the PSV in patients with septic shock.

#Blood Flow#Blood Tests#Common Carotid Artery#Blood Vessel#Ne#Cca#Mmhg#Psv#Lvot#Samsung Medical Center#Map
