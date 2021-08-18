Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

By Andrew Weber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
Proudly presented by Lowe's , where talented people go to work with other talented people.

Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out.

Director, Partnerships, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .

Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Android Development at Lowe’s. Details .

Product Director, Money at U.S. News & World Report. Details .

Lead Software Engineer at Lowe’s. Details .

Sr. UI/UX Designer (US Remote) at Jackrabbit Technologies. Details .

Lead Software Engineer; Full-Stack (Java/Microservices) at Lowe’s. Details .

Brand Coordinator at The Plaid Penguin. Details .

Sr Software Engineer at Lowe’s. Details .

Customer Success Associate at U.S. News & World Report. Details .

Remote Web Designer at Moonlight Creative. Details .

Product Manager – Payments at Lowe’s. Details .

Lead Security Analyst – SSO at Lowe’s. Details .

Digital Marketing Manager at TRC Staffing. Details .

Superintendent/Project Manager at Hopper Communities. Details .

Manager, Talent Acquisition at Team Whistle. Details .

Graphic Designer at Charlotte Latin School. Details .

Account Executive at Admark Graphics. Details .

Talent Acquisition Partner at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates. Details .

Talent Acquisition Specialist at Continental. Details .

Data Systems Manager at Charlotte Latin School. Details .

Horticulture Maintenance at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Grounds Crew at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Event Staff at Best Impressions Caterers. Details .

Golf Course Grounds Crew at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Registered Nurse at Memory & Movement Charlotte. Details .

Pricing Manager at Eaton. Details .

Youth Activities Counselor at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Web Developer at Theory Communication & Design. Details .

Director of Development at Healing Hands of Joy. Details .

Culinarian at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Lead Data Entry Specialist at QuintEvents. Details .

Sales Associate at Bedside Manor. Details .

Server at Charlotte Country Club. Details .

Senior Director, Engagement and Giving at Queens University of Charlotte. Details .

Compliance Auditor at FlexCare Medical Staffing. Details .

Uptown Brand Associate at Charlotte Center City Partners. Details .

Help Desk Technician at FlexCare Medical Staffing. Details .

Account Manager at FlexCare Medical Staffing. Details .

Preschool Teacher at The Children’s Circle. Details .

Healthcare Recruiter at FlexCare Medical Staffing. Details .

Product Line Manager at Elements Brands. Details .

Dental Hygienist at Pearl. Dentistry Reimagined. Details .

Marketing Intern at Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. Details .

Senior Designer at Burke Integrated Marketing. Details .

Dental Assistant II at Pearl. Dentistry Reimagined. Details .

Office Manager at Ekos Software Inc. Details .

Writer, Branded Content at Axios. Details .

CAD Draftsman/Project Manager at Lawrence Associates. Details .

Application Support Technician Tier 1 at Wyndham Capital Mortgage. Details .

Waitstaff at Alexander Michael’s. Details .

Still on the hunt? See all open jobs on the Axios Charlotte Job Board .

Looking to hire top Charlotte talent? List your open positions on our job board here and learn about Job Bundles designed for high-growth employers here .

The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

