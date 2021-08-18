Cancel
Environment

4WARN Forecast: More Rain and Thunderstorms

By Lisa Spencer
WSMV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trend of on and off rain and thunderstorms continue the rest of the week. Rain and storms are moving out tonight. Then, another round of showers and storms will enter the Mid State by early morning. In fact, widespread rain is likely during the morning, decreasing during the afternoon then flaring up again during the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

