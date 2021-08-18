Dean Guitars sued by Dimebag Darrell's estate – company responds

Players: Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards (all guitar) Material: The story of the California Guitar Trio is a fascinating one. First of all, none of the three musicians are from California; Lams is from Belgium, Moriya is Japanese, and Richards is from Utah. That in itself makes for a fascinating combo. The three met in 1987 at a guitar-craft course where King Crimson’s Robert Fripp taught them New Standard Tuning (NST). The trio continued to work together in L.A. (hence the name), and the California Guitar Trio was founded in 1991. It makes sense then, that they would open for King Crimson on this tour (the Zappa Band is also on the bill), creating a sort of family reunion. The CGT has gone from strength to strength since the lessons with Fripp and the early shows. Last year’s Elegy is their 19th album by our count (live and studio), and they performed “Alva” (from the “Guadella Trilogy”) from that album in L.A. Other tunes, such as “Andromeda” and “Yamanashi Blues,” are no less stellar, and they play a “did I hear that right” cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.” Stunning.