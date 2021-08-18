Cancel
Dean Guitars sued by Dimebag Darrell's estate – company responds

By Rob Laing
MusicRadar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Guitars has responded to the estate of Dimebag Darrell filing a lawsuit against its parent company, Armadillo Enterprises, for allegedly breaching the terms of their contract. Dimebag's partner Rita Haney announced the termination of the late Pantera guitarist's posthumous endorsement deal with Dean Guitars on behalf of the estate...

www.musicradar.com

