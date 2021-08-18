Cancel
Video shows, Taliban enjoy at amusement park in Afghanistan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI): After its recent takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been celebrating its "so-called" victory with videos posted on social media showing many purported Taliban frolicking at an amusement park in Herat and enjoying rides on bumper cars and on merry-go-around. Viral videos cited by the...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."

