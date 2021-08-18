Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua, FL

State Board of Education finds two school districts in noncompliance for mask mandates

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7gqQ_0bUzpdnV00

Florida education leaders have determined two school districts have violated state law by enforcing mask mandates without opt-outs.

The State Board of Education voted to investigate and possibly punish the Alachua and Broward county school districts in an emergency meeting Tuesday.

“Neither followed the directives of the Department of Health’s rule which requires districts to allow parents to opt-out for their child. Therefore, what we are doing is finding probable cause,” State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.

“These districts may be while well-intentioned, [but] have not followed protocols laid out by surgeon general’s emergency rule, Corcoran continued.”

[ How accurate are take-home COVID-19 tests? Our medical expert weighs in ]

The superintendents from both Broward County and Alachua County spoke during the emergency meeting and both argued their districts were in compliance and did not violate the rules, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Alachua County Schools have temporarily mandated masks -- with only one exception -- a student must present a doctor’s note saying they cannot wear one.

Corcoran argued that parents have the right to opt their children out of wearing masks.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried disagrees. She held a briefing ahead of the emergency meeting, saying school districts should be able to mandate masks.

[ Jacksonville opens new monoclonal treatment center ]

“It is the height of hypocrisy for so-called conservatives Ron DeSantis and Richard Corcoran to tell local school districts that they will be punished for making decisions that they think are in the best interest of their communities,” Fried said.

During the Board of Education’s emergency meeting, Floridians dialed in, both for and against the Board of Education’s decision.

“They think that a kid with COVID-19 who doesn’t want to wear a mask has more rights than the kids who want to be in the safest environment,” one caller said.

The US Department of Education wants to help Florida school districts that want to mandate masks. The Secretary of Education said even if Florida holds funds, districts can use money from the CARES Act.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua, FL
Education
City
Alachua, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Education
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Richard Corcoran
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Mandates#State Education#The Associated Press#The Board Of Education#Floridians#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
WOKV

Colorado officials to clerk under federal probe: 'come home'

DENVER — (AP) — Rural Colorado county officials pled with community members to pass along a message to their missing-in-action county clerk who is being investigated for an election security breach: “Come home.”. Mesa County commissioners made their plea Tuesday during a meeting attended by supporters of Mesa County Clerk...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WOKV

Report: Most federal election security money remains unspent

Congress provided hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up the nation's election system against cyberattacks and other threats, but roughly two-thirds of the money remained unspent just weeks before last year's presidential election. A recently released federal report says the states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories had...

Comments / 1

Community Policy