Nassau County Schools cast unanimous vote over mask policy
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Schools will require all students to wear masks unless parents opt-out.
The decision came Tuesday night after the district leaders heard more than two hours of public comments on the issue of masks.
Parents are required to fill out an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted.
