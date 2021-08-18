Cancel
Nassau County, FL

Nassau County Schools cast unanimous vote over mask policy

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 8 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Schools will require all students to wear masks unless parents opt-out.

The decision came Tuesday night after the district leaders heard more than two hours of public comments on the issue of masks.

Parents are required to fill out an opt-out form if they want their children to be exempted.

This is a breaking news story. For the very latest watch Action News Jax on FOX30 at 10.

