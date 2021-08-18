PORT ANGELES HALL OF FAME: Bob Peterson, member of 2020 class, has met kings and emperors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Port Angeles’ Bob Peterson went from playing football to “carrying the football” in his lifetime. Peterson, a three-sport star at Port Angeles High School, is one of 11 individuals who will be inducted as part of the 2020 class of the Port Angeles Roughrider Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The event was moved to Port Angeles Civic Field with both the 2020 and the 2021 classes inducted together.www.peninsuladailynews.com
Comments / 0