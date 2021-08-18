Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Newport Mall could be replaced, grand opening of Mary McLeod Bethune Park

By JC Upfront Staff
jerseycityupfront.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Mall, Hudson Mall could be replaced in the future. A draft of the Jersey City Master plan hints that Newport Mall could be turned into mixed-use developments, high-rises with affordable units, and community facilities, reports NJ.com. The draft also envision parts of the city’s west side without Hudson Mall and Stadium Plaza. A city spokesperson tells NJ.com that proposals in the draft are based on community feedback and “nothing would transpire without support from the current property owners.” The Jersey City Master plan is designed to pinpoint areas to improve in each neighborhood in the city.

www.jerseycityupfront.com

Comments / 12

 

