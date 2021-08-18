Mini Motorways and the delicate art of marrying complexity and minimalism
New Zealand-based Dinosaur Polo Club made a strong debut in 2015 with its first release Mini Metro, a charmingly minimalist city management sim that tasks players with designing a subway system for an ever-expanding city. For its next game Mini Motorways, the team of eighteen at Dinosaur Polo Club wanted to bring that same minimalistic approach above ground and this time challenge players with the equally relaxing and complex task of creating the roadways of an efficient, functional city.gamasutra.com
