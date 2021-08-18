Cancel
Chemistry

Heat dissipation in Sm and Zn co-substituted magnetite (ZnSmFeO) nanoparticles coated with citric acid and pluronic F127 for hyperthermia application

By S. Shatooti
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this work, Sm3+ and Zn2+ co-substituted magnetite Zn0.1SmxFe2.9-xO4 (x = 0.0, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04 and 0.05) nanoparticles, have been prepared via co-precipitation method and were electrostatically and sterically stabilized by citric acid and pluronic F127 coatings. The coated nanoparticles were well dispersed in an aqueous solution (pH 5.5). Magnetic and structural properties of the nanoparticles and their ferrofluids were studied by different methods. XRD studies illustrated that all as-prepared nanoparticles have a single phase spinel structure, with lattice constants affected by samarium cations substitution. The temperature dependence of the magnetization showed that Curie temperatures of the uncoated samples monotonically increased from 430 to 480 °C as Sm3+ content increased, due to increase in A-B super-exchange interactions. Room temperature magnetic measurements exhibited a decrease in saturation magnetization of the uncoated samples from 98.8 to 71.9 emu/g as the Sm3+ content increased, which is attributed to substitution of Sm3+ (1.5 µB) ions for Fe3+ (5 µB) ones in B sublattices. FTIR spectra confirmed that Sm3+ substituted Zn0.1SmxFe2.9-xO4 nanoparticles were coated with both citric acid and pluronic F127 properly. The mean particle size of the coated nanoparticles was 40 nm. Calorimetric measurements showed that the maximum SLP and ILP values obtained for Sm3+ substituted nanoparticles were 259 W/g and 3.49 nHm2/kg (1.08 mg/ml, measured at f = 290 kHz and H = 16kA/m), respectively, that are related to the sample with x = 0.01. Magnetic measurements revealed coercivity, which indicated that hysteresis loss may represent a substantial portion in heat generation. Our results show that these ferrofluids are potential candidates for magnetic hyperthermia applications.

#Citric Acid#Particle#Nanoparticle#Hyperthermia#Xrd#Emu G#Ftir Spectra#Slp#Ilp#W G#Ac
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
ScienceNature.com

Nano/microparticles in conjunction with microalgae extract as novel insecticides against Mealworm beetles, Tenebrio molitor

The intensive use of insecticides in global agricultural production has attracted much attention due to its many adverse effects on human health and the environment. In recent years, the utilization of nanotechnology has emerged as a tool to overcome these adverse effects. The aim of this work was to test different microparticles (zinc oxide (ZnO MPs) and silicon dioxide microparticles (SiO2 MPs)), and silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs) and to study their toxicity on a model organism, Tenebrio molitor. A comprehensive comparative study, which included more than a thousand mealworms divided into nine separate groups, was conducted. In addition to pure nano/microparticle solutions, the effect of particles mixed with the microalgae extract Chlamydomonas reinhardtii was also observed. Pure Ag NPs and SiO2 MPs resulted in larval mortality of more than 70% compared to that of pure ZnO MPs, in which the mortality rate was approximately 33%. A mixture of the algal extract with zinc oxide microparticles resulted in mortality that was double compared to that observed with pure ZnO MPs. In parallel, atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) was used to determine the difference in the concentration of trace elements in the bodies of dead and live larvae.
ScienceNature.com

Biochemical elucidation of citrate accumulation in Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 via kinetic analysis of aconitase

A unicellular cyanobacterium Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 possesses a unique tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, wherein the intracellular citrate levels are approximately 1.5–10 times higher than the levels of other TCA cycle metabolite. Aconitase catalyses the reversible isomerisation of citrate and isocitrate. Herein, we biochemically analysed Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 aconitase (SyAcnB), using citrate and isocitrate as the substrates. We observed that the activity of SyAcnB for citrate was highest at pH 7.7 and 45 °C and for isocitrate at pH 8.0 and 53 °C. The Km value of SyAcnB for citrate was higher than that for isocitrate under the same conditions. The Km value of SyAcnB for isocitrate was 3.6-fold higher than the reported Km values of isocitrate dehydrogenase for isocitrate. Therefore, we suggest that citrate accumulation depends on the enzyme kinetics of SyAcnB, and 2-oxoglutarate production depends on the chemical equilibrium in this cyanobacterium.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
ChemistryNature.com

Comparative analysis of biological versus chemical synthesis of palladium nanoparticles for catalysis of chromium (VI) reduction

The discharge of hexavalent chromium [Cr(VI)] from several anthropogenic activities leads to environmental pollution. In this study, we explore a simple yet cost effective method for the synthesis of palladium (Pd) nanoparticles for the treatment of Cr(VI). The presence of elemental Pd [Pd(0)] was confirmed by scanning electron microscope (SEM), electron dispersive spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD). We show here that the biologically synthesized nanoparticles (Bio-PdNPs) exhibit improved catalytic reduction of Cr(VI) due to their size being smaller and also being highly dispersed as compared to chemically synthesized nanoparticles (Chem-PdNPs). The Langmuir–Hinshelwood mechanism was successfully used to model the kinetics. Using this model, the Bio-PdNPs were shown to perform better than Chem-PdNPs due to the rate constant (kbio = 6.37 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),bio = 3.11 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Bio-PdNPs being higher than the rate constant (kchem = 3.83 mmol s−1 m−2) and Cr(VI) adsorption constant (KCr(VI),chem = 1.14 × 10−2 L mmol−1) of Chem-PdNPs. In addition, product inhibition by trivalent chromium [Cr(III)] was high in Chem-PdNPs as indicated by the high adsorption constant of Cr(III) in Chem-PdNPs of KCr(III),chem = 52.9 L mmol−1 as compared to the one for Bio-PdNPs of KCr(III),bio = 2.76 L mmol−1.
ChemistryNature.com

Spin current distribution in antiferromagnetic zigzag graphene nanoribbons under transverse electric fields

The spin current transmission properties of narrow zigzag graphene nanoribbons (zGNRs) have been the focus of much computational research, investigating the potential application of zGNRs in spintronic devices. Doping, fuctionalization, edge modification, and external electric fields have been studied as methods for spin current control, and the performance of zGNRs initialized in both ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic spin states has been modeled. Recent work has shown that precise fabrication of narrow zGNRs is possible, and has addressed long debated questions on their magnetic order and stability. This work has revived interest in the application of antiferromagnetic zGNR configurations in spintronics. A general ab initio analysis of narrow antiferromagnetic zGNR performance under a combination of bias voltage and transverse electric field loading shows that their current transmission characteristics differ sharply from those of their ferromagnetic counterparts. At relatively modest field strengths, both majority and minority spin currents react strongly to the applied field. Analysis of band gaps and current transmission pathways explains the presence of negative differential resistance effects and the development of spatially periodic electron transport structures in these nanoribbons.
ScienceNature.com

Decreased PGC1β expression results in disrupted human erythroid differentiation, impaired hemoglobinization and cell cycle exit

Production of red blood cells relies on proper mitochondrial function, both for their increased energy demands during differentiation and for proper heme and iron homeostasis. Mutations in genes regulating mitochondrial function have been reported in patients with anemia, yet their pathophysiological role often remains unclear. PGC1β is a critical coactivator of mitochondrial biogenesis, with increased expression during terminal erythroid differentiation. The role of PGC1β has however mainly been studied in skeletal muscle, adipose and hepatic tissues, and its function in erythropoiesis remains largely unknown. Here we show that perturbed PGC1β expression in human hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from both bone marrow and cord blood results in impaired formation of early erythroid progenitors and delayed terminal erythroid differentiation in vitro, with accumulations of polychromatic erythroblasts, similar to MDS-related refractory anemia. Reduced levels of PGC1β resulted in deregulated expression of iron, heme and globin related genes in polychromatic erythroblasts, and reduced hemoglobin content in the more mature bone marrow derived reticulocytes. Furthermore, PGC1β knock-down resulted in disturbed cell cycle exit with accumulation of erythroblasts in S-phase and enhanced expression of G1-S regulating genes, with smaller reticulocytes as a result. Taken together, we demonstrate that PGC1β is directly involved in production of hemoglobin and regulation of G1-S transition and is ultimately required for proper terminal erythroid differentiation.
CancerNature.com

Discovery of novel MIF inhibitors that attenuate microglial inflammatory activation by structures-based virtual screening and in vitro bioassays

Macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) is a pluripotent pro-inflammatory cytokine and is related to acute and chronic inflammatory responses, immune disorders, tumors, and other diseases. In this study, an integrated virtual screening strategy and bioassays were used to search for potent MIF inhibitors. Twelve compounds with better bioactivity than the prototypical MIF-inhibitor ISO-1 (IC50 = 14.41 μM) were identified by an in vitro enzymatic activity assay. Structural analysis revealed that these inhibitors have novel structural scaffolds. Compound 11 was then chosen for further characterization in vitro, and it exhibited marked anti-inflammatory efficacy in LPS-activated BV-2 microglial cells by suppressing the activation of nuclear factor kappa B (NF-κB) and mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPKs). Our findings suggest that MIF may be involved in the regulation of microglial inflammatory activation and that small-molecule MIF inhibitors may serve as promising therapeutic agents for neuroinflammatory diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Completely non-fused electron acceptor with 3D-interpenetrated crystalline structure enables efficient and stable organic solar cell

Non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) based on non-fused conjugated structures have more potential to realize low-cost organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. However, their power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) are much lower than those of the fused-ring NFAs. Herein, a new bithiophene-based non-fused core (TT-Pi) featuring good planarity as well as large steric hindrance was designed, based on which a completely non-fused NFA, A4T-16, was developed. The single-crystal result of A4T-16 reveals that a three-dimensional interpenetrating network can be formed due to the compact π–π stacking between the adjacent end-capping groups. A high PCE of 15.2% is achieved based on PBDB-TF:A4T-16, which is the highest value for the cells based on the non-fused NFAs. Notably, the device retains ~84% of its initial PCE after 1300 h under the simulated AM 1.5 G illumination (100 mW cm−2). Overall, this work provides insight into molecule design of the non-fused NFAs from the aspect of molecular geometry control.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of new target proteins of a Urotensin-II receptor antagonist using transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach

Drug repositioning research using transcriptome data has recently attracted attention. In this study, we attempted to identify new target proteins of the urotensin-II receptor antagonist, KR-37524 (4-(3-bromo-4-(piperidin-4-yloxy)benzyl)-N-(3-(dimethylamino)phenyl)piperazine-1-carboxamide dihydrochloride), using a transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach. To do this, we obtained KR-37524-induced gene expression profile changes in four cell lines (A375, A549, MCF7, and PC3), and compared them with the approved drug-induced gene expression profile changes available in the LINCS L1000 database to identify approved drugs with similar gene expression profile changes. Here, the similarity between the two gene expression profile changes was calculated using the connectivity score. We then selected proteins that are known targets of the top three approved drugs with the highest connectivity score in each cell line (12 drugs in total) as potential targets of KR-37524. Seven potential target proteins were experimentally confirmed using an in vitro binding assay. Through this analysis, we identified that neurologically regulated serotonin transporter proteins are new target proteins of KR-37524. These results indicate that the transcriptome-based drug repositioning approach can be used to identify new target proteins of a given compound, and we provide a standalone software developed in this study that will serve as a useful tool for drug repositioning.
ChemistryNature.com

Li-ion storage properties of two-dimensional titanium-carbide synthesized via fast one-pot method in air atmosphere

Structural bidimensional transition-metal carbides and/or nitrides (MXenes) have drawn the attention of the material science research community thanks to their unique physical-chemical properties. However, a facile and cost-effective synthesis of MXenes has not yet been reported. Here, using elemental precursors, we report a method for MXene synthesis via titanium aluminium carbide formation and subsequent in situ etching in one molten salt pot. The molten salts act as the reaction medium and prevent the oxidation of the reactants during the high-temperature synthesis process, thus enabling the synthesis of MXenes in an air environment without using inert gas protection. Cl-terminated Ti3C2Tx and Ti2CTx MXenes are prepared using this one-pot synthetic method, where the in situ etching step at 700 °C requires only approximately 10 mins. Furthermore, when used as an active material for nonaqueous Li-ion storage in a half-cell configuration, the obtained Ti2CTx MXene exhibits lithiation capacity values of approximately 280 mAh g−1 and 160 mAh g−1 at specific currents of 0.1 A g−1 and 2 A g−1, respectively.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Right versus left ventricular remodeling in heart failure due to chronic volume overload

Mechanisms of right ventricular (RV) dysfunction in heart failure (HF) are poorly understood. RV response to volume overload (VO), a common contributing factor to HF, is rarely studied. The goal was to identify interventricular differences in response to chronic VO. Rats underwent aorto-caval fistula (ACF)/sham operation to induce VO. After 24 weeks, RV and left ventricular (LV) functions, gene expression and proteomics were studied. ACF led to biventricular dilatation, systolic dysfunction and hypertrophy affecting relatively more RV. Increased RV afterload contributed to larger RV stroke work increment compared to LV. Both ACF ventricles displayed upregulation of genes of myocardial stress and metabolism. Most proteins reacted to VO in a similar direction in both ventricles, yet the expression changes were more pronounced in RV (pslope: < 0.001). The most upregulated were extracellular matrix (POSTN, NRAP, TGM2, CKAP4), cell adhesion (NCAM, NRAP, XIRP2) and cytoskeletal proteins (FHL1, CSRP3) and enzymes of carbohydrate (PKM) or norepinephrine (MAOA) metabolism. Downregulated were MYH6 and FAO enzymes. Therefore, when exposed to identical VO, both ventricles display similar upregulation of stress and metabolic markers. Relatively larger response of ACF RV compared to the LV may be caused by concomitant pulmonary hypertension. No evidence supports RV chamber-specific regulation of protein expression in response to VO.
CancerNature.com

Sirt1 deficiency upregulates glutathione metabolism to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma initiation in mice

Sirtuin-1 (SIRT1) is involved in various metabolic pathways, including fatty acid synthesis and gluconeogenesis in the liver. However, its role in initiation and progression of liver cancer remains unclear. Studying Sirt1 liver-specific knockout (LKO) mice in combination with diethylnitrosamine (DEN) treatment, we demonstrated that loss of Sirt1 rendered mice resistant to DEN-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development. RNA-seq revealed that livers from LKO mice exhibited an enrichment in glutathione metabolism eight months after DEN challenge. Sirt1 deficiency elevated the expression of glutathione-s-transferase family genes by increasing the level of Nrf2, a key regulator of glutathione metabolism. Hence, LKO livers displayed a reductive environment with an increased ratio of GSH to GSSG and an elevated GSH level. Furthermore, using CRISPR knockout techniques, we confirmed that the impairment of HCC formation in LKO mice is mainly dependent on NRF2 signaling. Meanwhile, HCC induced by DEN could be blocked by the administration of N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) when administered one month after DEN challenge. However, NAC treatment starting five months after DEN injection was not able to prevent tumor development. In conclusion, our findings indicate that a reductive environment orchestrated by glutathione metabolism at an early stage can prevent the initiation of HCC.
ChemistryNature.com

Single proton cooled by distant ions

Laser-cooled ions have been used to substantially lower the temperature of a proton located several centimetres away. This technique could be useful in ultraprecise measurements of the properties of antimatter particles. Manas Mukherjee is at the Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore, 117543 Singapore, and at the Center...
ChemistryNature.com

A host–guest semibiological photosynthesis system coupling artificial and natural enzymes for solar alcohol splitting

Development of a versatile, sustainable and efficient photosynthesis system that integrates intricate catalytic networks and energy modules at the same location is of considerable future value to energy transformation. In the present study, we develop a coenzyme-mediated supramolecular host-guest semibiological system that combines artificial and enzymatic catalysis for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from alcohol dehydrogenation. This approach involves modification of the microenvironment of a dithiolene-embedded metal-organic cage to trap an organic dye and NADH molecule simultaneously, serving as a hydrogenase analogue to induce effective proton reduction inside the artificial host. This abiotic photocatalytic system is further embedded into the pocket of the alcohol dehydrogenase to couple enzymatic alcohol dehydrogenation. This host-guest approach allows in situ regeneration of NAD+/NADH couple to transfer protons and electrons between the two catalytic cycles, thereby paving a unique avenue for a synergic combination of abiotic and biotic synthetic sequences for photocatalytic fuel and chemical transformation.
ChemistryNature.com

Direct observation of ultrafast hydrogen bond strengthening in liquid water

Water is one of the most important, yet least understood, liquids in nature. Many anomalous properties of liquid water originate from its well-connected hydrogen bond network1, including unusually efficient vibrational energy redistribution and relaxation2. An accurate description of the ultrafast vibrational motion of water molecules is essential for understanding the nature of hydrogen bonds and many solution-phase chemical reactions. Most existing knowledge of vibrational relaxation in water is built upon ultrafast spectroscopy experiments2,3,4,5,6,7. However, these experiments cannot directly resolve the motion of the atomic positions and require difficult translation of spectral dynamics into hydrogen bond dynamics. Here, we measure the ultrafast structural response to the excitation of the OH stretching vibration in liquid water with femtosecond temporal and atomic spatial resolution using liquid ultrafast electron scattering. We observed a transient hydrogen bond contraction of roughly 0.04 Å on a timescale of 80 femtoseconds, followed by a thermalization on a timescale of approximately 1 picosecond. Molecular dynamics simulations reveal the need to treat the distribution of the shared proton in the hydrogen bond quantum mechanically to capture the structural dynamics on femtosecond timescales. Our experiment and simulations unveil the intermolecular character of the water vibration preceding the relaxation of the OH stretch.
ChemistryNature.com

A hybrid molecular peapod of sp- and sp-nanocarbons enabling ultrafast terahertz rotations

The internal hollow space of carbon nanotubes provides a unique nanometre-sized space to capture various molecular entities. The inner space circumfused by sp2-carbon networks can also encapsulate diamondoid molecules to afford sp2/sp3-hybrid nanocarbon peapods that have recently emerged as unique nanostructures. In this study, the sp2/sp3-hybrid peapods have been mimicked by adopting a cylindrical molecule and the smallest diamondoid, i.e., adamantane, to demonstrate the existence of ultrafast rotational motion. The solid-state rotational frequency is measured by NMR spectroscopy to record 1.06 THz that is, to the best of our knowledge, the largest value recorded for solid-state rotations of molecules. Theoretical calculations reveal that multivalent CH-π hydrogen bonds anchored the diamondoid guest on the π-wall of the cylindrical host. The weak hydrogen bonds are prone not only to cleave but also to regenerate at the interfaces, which give freedom to the guest for ultrafast isotropic rotations in the inertial regime.

