Heterogeneous integration of single-crystalline rutile nanomembranes with steep phase transition on silicon substrates

By Dong Kyu Lee
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnrestricted integration of single-crystal oxide films on arbitrary substrates has been of great interest to exploit emerging phenomena from transition metal oxides for practical applications. Here, we demonstrate the release and transfer of a freestanding single-crystalline rutile oxide nanomembranes to serve as an epitaxial template for heterogeneous integration of correlated oxides on dissimilar substrates. By selective oxidation and dissolution of sacrificial VO2 buffer layers from TiO2/VO2/TiO2 by H2O2, millimeter-size TiO2 single-crystalline layers are integrated on silicon without any deterioration. After subsequent VO2 epitaxial growth on the transferred TiO2 nanomembranes, we create artificial single-crystalline oxide/Si heterostructures with excellent sharpness of metal-insulator transition (\(\triangle \rho /\rho\) > 103) even in ultrathin (<10 nm) VO2 films that are not achievable via direct growth on Si. This discovery offers a synthetic strategy to release the new single-crystalline oxide nanomembranes and an integration scheme to exploit emergent functionality from epitaxial oxide heterostructures in mature silicon devices.

www.nature.com

#Amorphous Silicon#Rutile#Substrate#Phase Transition#Mit
