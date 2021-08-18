Cancel
Biomimetic reduced graphene oxide coated collagen scaffold for in situ bone regeneration

By Sajad Bahrami
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of bone-related diseases and injures and limitations of traditional regeneration methods require new tissue substitutes. Tissue engineering and regeneration combined with nanomedicine can provide different natural or synthetic and combined scaffolds with bone mimicking properties for implantation in the injured area. In this study, we synthesized collagen (Col) and reduced graphene oxide coated collagen (Col-rGO) scaffolds, and we evaluated their in vitro and in vivo effects on bone tissue repair. Col and Col-rGO scaffolds were synthesized by chemical crosslinking and freeze-drying methods. The surface topography, and the mechanical and chemical properties of scaffolds were characterized, showing three-dimensional (3D) porous scaffolds and successful coating of rGO on Col. The rGO coating enhanced the mechanical strength of Col-rGO scaffolds to a greater extent than Col scaffolds by 2.8 times. Furthermore, Col-rGO scaffolds confirmed that graphene addition induced no cytotoxic effects and enhanced the viability and proliferation of human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs) with 3D adherence and expansion. Finally, scaffold implantation into rabbit cranial bone defects for 12 weeks showed increased bone formation, confirmed by Hematoxylin–Eosin (H&E) and alizarin red staining. Overall, the study showed that rGO coating improves Col scaffold properties and could be a promising implant for bone injuries.

