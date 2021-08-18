Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution

For some enterprise IT shops, the thought of designing, deploying, and managing a cellular radio access network (RAN) is a foreign concept. After all, the use of cellular data networks has largely been relegated to nationwide carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Despite the hesitation, enterprise leadership is growing increasingly interested in private 5G in the Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum (CBRS) and how it could alleviate many of their existing wireless shortcomings. Recognizing this, technology service providers are quickly working on developing a managed services model surrounding private 5G network technologies and how they can deliver private 5G using a now widely accepted as-a-service model.