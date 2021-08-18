You Drink, You Drive, You Lose
Saline County Sheriff Deputies will mobilize later this week as Labor Day Weekend approaches in an effort to crack down on drunk drivers. According to the agency, drivers are advised that during the period of Friday, August 20th, through Labor Day, September 6th, they will join other local and state law enforcement agencies across the state in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.”www.ksal.com
Comments / 0