Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

How I Bought a £240.00 Annual Subscription for Bargain £0.01

infosecwriteups.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI found a way to alter a premium subscription service price and bought it for a penny. This is how I did it. Whenever I’m bug hunting on a target that takes payments, I always try to buy something using a test credit card number as described in my write-up on Cracking Encrypted Credit Card Numbers. When the payment fails (or succeeds!) I look through all of the requests and responses for the entire process, searching for anything which looks interesting.

infosecwriteups.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Subscriptions#Saas#Package Id#The Payment Armed#Sku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Googleequestrianlifemagazine.co.uk

Subscriptions

How to read our Online edition. There are four ways to download and read Equestrian Life Magazine. Please select one of the options below. CLICK ON ONE OF THE LOGOS TO TAKE YOU STRAIGHT THERE!. With Pocketmags you can download a single issue, select a two-edition bundle, or an annual...
ComputersUbergizmo

AppleCare+ Now Available For Mac As An Annual Subscription

The problem with purchasing extended warranty is that it can be an expensive addition, especially for something that you’re purchasing as a just-in-case kind of thing. AppleCare+ is no exception to that rule, but Apple has instituted a new change that might make it more affordable upfront. As noted by...
Technologydotesports.com

How do local subscription prices affect streamers on Twitch?

Twitch’s local subscription rates might be a positive for viewers looking for discounted sub costs, but many streamers are concerned about how it could hurt their bottom line. With the new system being implemented in regions across the world, most notably including Europe, content creators on the platform will need...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL): Bernstein Forecasts Google (GOOGL) Will Pay $15 Billion in FY2021 For Being Default Search Engine on iOS, Up From $10 Billion in 2020, Seen as Creating Higher Risk for Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bernstein senior analyst Tony Sacconaghi projects Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will have to pay almost $15 billion to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) for being the default search engine on iOS, much higher than what it used to pay previously.
Softwareaithority.com

InterGen Data, Inc. Chooses Phalanx Advanced Endpoint Security Platform To Secure Transmission Of Data Files

InterGen Data, Inc. has selected Phalanx’s data security platform as a secure way for our clients to upload, transmit, receive, and test our proprietary predictive Life Stage Life Event Data “LSLE.” Each client environment is required to adhere to strict security policies ensuring that all the data will be safe, secure, and fully encrypted from end to end.
MarketingPosted by
@growwithco

Segment Your Email Marketing List

How can you best leverage your email list data to increase revenue? Here are various ways that you can segment your customer data to make your email campaigns work for you. You’ve created an email list and are growing it by offering relevant, insightful and in-depth content for those who opt in. You’re sharing your email landing page via social media, have opt-in buttons on your website, and have created a special offer of exclusive content for those who sign up for your mailing list. But what’s next?
Technologyaithority.com

Secure Data Technologies Expands Managed Service Offering

Secure Data Technologies, Inc. has expanded our SecureAssist managed services offerings. The organization has partnered with industry leaders in backup, disaster recovery and email security to provide customers with best-of-breed technology along with our legendary engineering support to keep customers’ data protected to meet their RPO/RTO requirements. SecureBackup – Physical/Virtual...
BusinessComputerworld

Apple’s great replacement cycle

The pandemic has accelerated existing trends across the enterprise, spurring the adoption of remote work, hybrid workplaces, cloud services and the replacement of PCs in many companies with Macs and iPads. Building new habits. WhileApple leaders appear to be struggling to adapt to goal-based, rather than presence-focused, management styles, its...
Softwareutahbusiness.com

Canopy Tax integrates with QuickBooks

Draper— Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, announced that it has integrated with QuickBooks Online. Specifically, Canopy users will soon be able to not only sync contacts, service items and invoices but also process payments and deposits seamlessly between the two platforms, giving accounting professionals transparency and time savings.
Softwarethepaypers.com

GoDaddy launches GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments

GoDaddy has announced GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments, a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro which enables invoicing processing solutions for web designers and developers through a simple integrated user interface, according to ffnews.com. This innovation was made possible through technology acquired via the Poynt acquisition made in December...
TechnologyTechRepublic

TestFlight: Apple expands the beta-testing software to macOS developers

TestFlight has been available on iOS for years, but now it's available for macs. It isn't necessarily a game changer. For developers of iPhone and iPad software, Apple offers a service called TestFlight to help with user testing of apps in development. It allows for easier distribution of iOS software to a pool of testers, requiring only an email address and for the tester to install the free TestFlight app from the App Store.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

ResponseCRM Simplifies e-Commerce For Online Businesses With Its New Mobile Apps For iPhones And Androids

Users now manage their businesses more conveniently from anywhere with free mobile apps available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. ResponseCRM, a leading CRM e-commerce solution provider that makes it easy and more affordable for people to sell products and services online, announced the release of the RepsonseCRM mobile apps for Apple and Android devices. The new user-friendly apps enable business owners to conveniently access information about the status of their customers’ affiliate traffic, income, declines, merchant accounts, processing, projections, subscription cancellations and other details from anywhere.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

What Is Microsoft SharePoint? 4 Features and Benefits of Using It

A Microsoft 365 subscription gives you access to many productivity tools. The most intuitive, intelligent, and customizable one is SharePoint. A staggering 190 million people in more than 200,000 organizations of different sizes use SharePoint. SharePoint can easily save time by eliminating the need for multiple tasks and project management...

Comments / 0

Community Policy