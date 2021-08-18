How I Bought a £240.00 Annual Subscription for Bargain £0.01

How can you best leverage your email list data to increase revenue? Here are various ways that you can segment your customer data to make your email campaigns work for you. You’ve created an email list and are growing it by offering relevant, insightful and in-depth content for those who opt in. You’re sharing your email landing page via social media, have opt-in buttons on your website, and have created a special offer of exclusive content for those who sign up for your mailing list. But what’s next?