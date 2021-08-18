How I Bought a £240.00 Annual Subscription for Bargain £0.01
I found a way to alter a premium subscription service price and bought it for a penny. This is how I did it. Whenever I’m bug hunting on a target that takes payments, I always try to buy something using a test credit card number as described in my write-up on Cracking Encrypted Credit Card Numbers. When the payment fails (or succeeds!) I look through all of the requests and responses for the entire process, searching for anything which looks interesting.infosecwriteups.com
