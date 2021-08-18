Cancel
Tide committed to serving 63-million

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Tide, the UK's leading business financial platform, having gained significant traction in the UK (over 6% market share) and developed the right approach and mix of services to meet the diverse and changing needs of small businesses, announced in early 2021 that it had selected India as its first international market.

www.dallassun.com

Businessdallassun.com

Israel Philip Fragrances raises the perfume standards high

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Israel Philip Fragrances are fragrance connoisseurs who offer luxurious and authentic perfume. Perfumes aren't merely a fragrance but a reflection of your personality. With brands like Israel Philip Fragrances, authentic luxury perfumes are just an order away. They provide only certified Parfum grade...
Businessdallassun.com

BMS Engineering Expands its Overseas Influence with Outstanding Technologies and Experts

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BMS Engineering (CEO: Donald Kim) is drawing attention after announcing its global market expansion. It plans to achieve outcomes from international business with its own technologies obtained from the longstanding know-how, outstanding in-house experts, and solid authentications and certifications. BMS Engineering...
Businessdallassun.com

Centre launche SAMRIDH programme to boost startup ecosystem

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): With an aim to boost the start-up ecosystem in the country, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday launched Start-up Accelerators of MeitY for pRoduct Innovation, Development and growth (SAMRIDH). Speaking at the launch of SAMRIDH scheme, Electronics and Information...
Healthdallassun.com

GiveIndia launches 'Vaccinate India Programme'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Vaccinate India Programme', an ambitious initiative by Bangalore-based GiveIndia, was inaugurated by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Vidhana Soudha yesterday. The programme aims to vaccinate marginalised sections of the society across the country against COVID-19. GiveIndia will collaborate with state...
Businessdallassun.com

Vendstop, revolutionizing product dispensing

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vendstop, a Vadodara basedBeing a visionary enterprise, they are trying to revolutionize product dispensing with minimal touch. Keeping the current situation in mind, the world is in dire need of a solution where people can obtain things without human intervention. Vendstop is the answer to this.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Captura Biopharma Secures $50 Million Investment Commitment From GEM As Company Seeks To Go Public In Coming Months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captura Biopharma -- Captura announced that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group providing Captura with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $50 Million over a 36-month term following a public listing of Captura's common stock. Captura Biopharma will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.
Economymining.com

Newcrest Mining commits $182 million to expand Telfer

Australia’s largest gold producer, Newcrest Mining (ASX: NCM) is investing A$246 million (about $182m) to expand its Telfer gold-copper operations, which include the Main Dome, West Dome open pits and underground mines, for at least two years. The company said the West Dome Stage 5 cutback would allow further mine...
Businessdallassun.com

Green Check Verified Adds Banking and Tech Veterans to Leadership Team Amidst Company Expansion

Cannabis banking leader hires David Bagley and Matt Fitzgerald to key executive roles. BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced David Bagley as executive vice president and chief growth officer and Matt Fitzgerald as vice president of engineering as part of a larger company expansion. The company also recently promoted Co-founder Mike Kennedy to chief strategy officer.
Businessdallassun.com

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners Join Apple's Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners announces that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. Dunamis is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple's first Impact Accelerator cohort.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Marketsdallassun.com

Netcoins.ca Renews Commitment to Security in Wake of Major Bitcoin Theft

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / In light of recent news stories, Netcoins.ca has renewed its efforts to provide the most secure cryptocurrency transactions. Multiple news stories, including this Newsweek article, tell the story of the theft of over $600 Million in cryptocurrency. In response, Netcoins will be working with its partners, BitRank & QLUE, to make sure their customers are safe using the latest in blockchain analytic and forensic tools.
Worlddallassun.com

CCEA approves FDI proposal of Rs 15000 crore

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the FDI proposal of Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd, proposing an investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the country. The investment is expected to be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and...
Businessdallassun.com

Golcap Announces Director Changes and Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP)(OTC PINK:GCRCF) (the 'Company' or 'Golcap') is pleased to announce that Justin Corinella and Rod Husband have been appointed as directors of the Company, replacing Alan Tam and Stephen Diakow. Alan Tam will remain with the Company as the Chief Financial Officer. Golcap wishes to thank the former directors for their contribution to the Company.
Indiadallassun.com

Shiromani Akali Dal wins DSGMC polls

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday won the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) election and got 27 of 46 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the victory of his party as "a forceful referendum of Khalsa Panth in favour of the Panthic identity and religious commitment of his party.""I am also deeply grateful to Sikh Sangat all over the world for the blessings and support we continued to receive. I wish to reiterate my total commitment to the promotion of Panthic ideals," he said.
Worlddallassun.com

India's recipient successfully undergoes lungt transplant

Chennai,(Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai, today announced that it had successfully performed a complex bilateral lung transplant on a one-year-old boy from Chennai and is one of the world's youngest and India's youngest recipients to undergo bilateral lung transplantation. A 30-member team under the leadership of Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan, Chairman- Cardiac Sciences and Director - Institute of the Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare successfully performed this procedure on the patient on August 24th 2021. Speaking about the patient Dr. Balakrishnan explained, "The patient was diagnosed with bronchopulmonary dysplasia and was put on the ventilator from birth as his oxygen saturation was extremely low. It was extremely challenging for us to transplant the lungs as there was a size mismatch between the donor and the recipient." Dr. Suresh Rao K.G, Co-Director of Heart and Lung Transplantation ProgrammeMechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare said, "As the child's lungs were not recovering, we did not have any other option other than bilateral lung transplantation. The child was fortunate to get a pair of lungs from a brain-dead pediatric patient. This is one of the youngest children on whom we have done a lung transplant. The child is stable in the ICU." Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan further said, "It is a testimony to the sincerity and skill of our nurses in Chennai that this child is alive today. It is a Herculean task anywhere in the world to perform dual-lung transplant on such a small child without any complications." Thanking the hospital, the parents said, "We would like to thank the clinical team led by Dr. Balakrishnan and Dr Suresh Rao at MGM Healthcare for giving our son a fresh lease of life. We would like to extend our gratitude to the nursing team for their diligent service during these testing times for us and the donor family for this extremely generous gift."This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.

