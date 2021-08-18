Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Dwight Williamson: Reunions and kraut ignite nostalgia

coalvalleynews.com
 8 days ago

By the time you are reading this, I will have already attended my 1971 Logan High School class reunion that was this past Friday and Saturday, and I now am looking forward to our annual family reunion to be held, as usual, the second Saturday of the month at Chief Logan State Park, this year’s date falling on Sept. 11 — a date no American should ever forget because of the horrific 9/11 attacks in New York and at the Pentagon.

www.coalvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Traffic Accident#Ignite#Air Conditioning#Bacteria#Logan High School#American#Marshall University#Logan Senior High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Logan County, WVcoalvalleynews.com

Dwight Williamson: Don Chafin looms large in Logan County history

My father was a coal miner, as was my grandfather, most of my uncles, several cousins, and nearly every neighbor I had while I was growing up in my little coal camp community of Verdunville, more specifically called No. 16 camp, where the post office and Island Creek Coal Company store were located right across the road from my home.
Educationcoalvalleynews.com

Editorial: Back-to-school time signals resumption of mask season

So much for a normal school year. Or a normal anything where two or more people gather. If you’re a West Virginian who enjoyed the past three months mask-free, your summer is over. Already in Ohio and Kentucky, high school football games are being canceled because of COVID-19. School districts in those states have reinstituted masking requirements. Some counties in West Virginia have done likewise.
Huntington, WVcoalvalleynews.com

Autumn Life Writing Class debuts Sept. 7

HUNTINGTON — The 68th edition of The Life Writing Class led by author and editor John Patrick Grace will launch online via Zoom on Tuesday Sept. 7, from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The class will run for 10 straight weeks. One or more in-person meetings may be arranged for fully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy