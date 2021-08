New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday won the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) election and got 27 of 46 seats. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the victory of his party as "a forceful referendum of Khalsa Panth in favour of the Panthic identity and religious commitment of his party.""I am also deeply grateful to Sikh Sangat all over the world for the blessings and support we continued to receive. I wish to reiterate my total commitment to the promotion of Panthic ideals," he said.