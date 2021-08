Michter’s is moving forward in their business plan. Early on in their plan, ten year old products were not a common release. Today, they are releasing these products on a yearly basis. They have had a distillery now for several years and will soon be releasing ten year old whiskey from this distillery instead of whiskey that was contract distilled for them. This, I hope, means they will have a greater supply of whiskey and the ten year old Bourbon and Rye expressions will be more accessible to consumers. Of course, that will be in the future.