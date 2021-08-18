Cancel
This week at the Public Library

 8 days ago

Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday - Friday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. LIBRARY2GO IS BACK!. Pick up your library...

PoliticsTimes News

Whitehall Township Public Library: Library director says goodbye

A personal note from the library director: This will be my last column for Whitehall Township Public Library. I am retiring and moving back to Bloomington, Ind., this fall. I want to thank the staff, board and patrons of the library for a wonderful eight years. I was greeted with open arms in May 2013, and I have enjoyed every day working here, but this past year, with pandemic precautions, has taken a toll on me.
Madison, KSEmporia gazette.com

Madison Public Library receives Kansas Libraries ARPA Subgrant

The Madison Public Library is the recipient of a Kansas Libraries ARPA Subgrant that was made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, librarian Christine Inman told The Madison News this week. The grant provides funding to help communities respond directly and immediately to the pandemic, as well...
Lasalle, ILstarvedrock.media

La Salle Public Library announces new app to access library collection

Accessing the library got much easier. The La Salle Public Library announced how the PrairieCat Mobile App can better serve you. The free app can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store. Users can access their library account information and digital card, search the catalog, view and place holds, and connect to digital collections, as well as apply for and renew existing cards. Users can also stay connected with direct links to the Library’s website, event calendar, Facebook, and YouTube accounts.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Cortez Public Library announces September storytimes

Cortez Public Library's preschool Raising Readers Storytime program is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Storytime will be held outside, weather permitting. Raising Readers Storytime offers songs, stories and crafts, and uses the Early Childhood Literacy Initiative program. For more information, call 565-8117 or visit the library at 202 N. Park...
Wickliffe, OHNews-Herald.com

Wickliffe Public Library set to unveil Sensory Garden

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the Wickliffe Public Library Sensory Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 28. The sensory garden presents an outdoor environment where visitors can taste, smell, see, hear, and touch, according to a news release. Herbs, perennials, wind chimes, solar...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson Public Library announces programming, events

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library announces the following upcoming programming and events. Gadget Gurus, Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center. Do you need technology help with your mobile devices? Schedule a Gadget Gurus appointment and a librarian will be on-hand to answer questions about your mobile device. Call (920) 674-7728 to make a 15-minute appointment on Aug. 25 at the Jefferson Senior Activity Center, 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library events

GREENSBURG – The Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, is hosting the following events during the month of September. Family Story Time and Toddler Time continue in the Children’s Room. Call 812-663-4455 for more details or visit the website at www.greensburglibrary.org. September 6. All day – Library closed.
Willoughby, OHNews-Herald.com

Willoughby-Eastlake Public Libraries implement book lockers

The Willoughby-Eastlake Public Libraries has implemented a new, self-service locker system that will allow patrons to pick up their items from the library 24/7. The lockers are available outside the following locations:. • Eastlake Public Library, 36706 Lakeshore Blvd. • Willoughby Public Library, 30 Public Square. • Willoughby Hills Public...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Longview Public Library reopens with limited hours, services

The Longview Public Library reopened on Monday with limited services and operating hours. The library closed Aug. 9 for work on its air-conditioning system, but it continued to offer some services. On Monday, it reopened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to a...
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

Firefly Award Winner Available At Milford Public Library

MILFORD — Vanessa Roeder’s 2021 Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award winning book “The Box Turtle” is available for checkout in the children’s department of the Milford Public Library. The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly award is an initiative to promote early childhood literacy. Every year, five children’s books are nominated for...
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Public Library Awarded Library Services and Technology Act Grant

Prescott Public Library was awarded a Library Services and Technology Act “Moving Forward” mini-grant of $4000 to provide Crafts-to-Go kits for Prescott area residents. Designed by Librarian Rosemary Medrano, these kits are intended to provide creative opportunities for patrons and foster a connection to the public library, especially during the pandemic.
North Webster, INinkfreenews.com

North Webster Public Library Program Aimed At Toddlers

NORTH WEBSTER — It’s never too early to instill the love of learning in your child. Registration for Baby and Toddler Time begins Aug. 24 at North Webster Community Public Library. Baby and Toddler Time will be held 11 a.m. every Tuesday starting Sept. 7 through Nov. 23. While sitting...
Weston, VTvermontjournal.com

Wilder Memorial Library receives Public Library Patron and Safety Grant

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library has been awarded an Expanding Vermont Public Library Patron Access and Safety Grant provided by the University of Vermont Office of Engagement and the UVM Extension Office. The grant has enabled the library to purchase air purification equipment, ensuring a more healthful air quality and peace of mind during the pandemic, and reducing mold, bacteria, and other pollutants in the air for the long run.
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Public Library working toward strategic plan

Some people say that libraries are the heart of the community. The Mahomet Public Library board and staff certainly hope so. Even as COVID-19 mitigation measures continue to be in place, circulation numbers are up, and residents are eager to engage with library programming. This is why Director John Howard...
Northfield, MNnorthfield.mn.us

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Northfield Public Library

Everyone is invited to celebrate and show support of the Latino community at the 4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central Park, 421 E 4th St. Attendees can experience the richness, vibrancy and diversity of Hispanic heritage and learn Latin dances, create art and discover the power of words.
Phoenixville News

Free online programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation, “Henry Chapman Mercer: A Legacy Built in Concrete”, on Monday, August 16, at 7:00 PM. The program is a presentation of Doylestown’s Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle. Located in Doylestown, Bucks County, the Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle are two historic castles that celebrate the life and legacy of Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930), American archaeologist, anthropologist, ceramicist and scholar. In this hour-long virtual multimedia program featuring film clips, historic archives and modern-day images, Mercer Museum & Fonthill Castle educators bring the stories of Henry Mercer and his concrete castles to life for a new generation of history lovers. The Mercer Museum, one of Bucks County’s premier cultural attractions and a Smithsonian affiliate, features both local and national seasonal exhibits as well as a core museum collection of over 50,000 pre-Industrial tools. This permanent collection offers visitors a unique window into pre-Industrial America and is one of the world’s most comprehensive portraits of American material culture. Fonthill Castle was home to Henry Chapman Mercer and served as a showplace for his collection of tiles and prints. Fonthill Castle features Mercer’s renowned, handcrafted ceramic tiles designed at the height of the Arts and Crafts movement. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/mercer or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
Virginia, ILbeardstownnewspapers.com

Successful summer program at Virginia Public Library

Virginia youngsters enjoyed a return to normalcy this year thanks to the summer reading program at the Virginia Memorial Public Library. Rebekah Pentecost, library director, issued a special thanks to sponsors and volunteers, including O’Hara Auto Glass, Petefish Skiles & Co. Bank., Virginia Masonic Lodge No. 544, Cass County Health Department, Country Financial/Jamie Behrends, T.O.’s…
Welcome, SCclemson.edu

Welcome Week Event – Fair @ the Library

The Libraries will host an event to welcome new students on Monday, August 16th, from 3:00-5:00 at Cooper Library. The event is a part of Welcome Week where students will learn about library spaces and resources, partners of the Libraries, as well as connect with their peers and library staff to help create community and learn through games and play. Students will have a chance to win Apple AirPods, Echo Dot, or a Bose Bluetooth speaker and food and swag will be available for students. We’ll have Wainani Shaved Ice visiting during this time as well. We hope to see you there!

