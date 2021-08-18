Cancel
Spencer County, KY

Final results posted for shooting sports tourney

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:28 am (Updated: August 18, 12:32 am) On Saturday, July 24, Spencer County 4-H Shooting Sports hosted the 12th Annual Spencer County Invitational Shooting Sports Tournament at the Spencer County Fish and Game Club and Taylorsville Elementary School field. This year over 250 participants, ranging from 9-18, competed in this event representing 15 counties in 7 different disciplines with most youth doing multiple disciplines. Even though this tournament looked different than in the past, the Spencer County 4-H Shooting Sports Team conducted this tournament using guidelines from the University of Kentucky and held this tournament that was not conducted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

