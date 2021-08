TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hospitals in Lucas County are bracing for a COVID surge. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Wednesday announced that local COVID cases are taking a sharp spike up. They’ve gone from a daily low of 3 new cases per day in early July to 60 cases per day over the past several days. Doctors in the area say this is just the beginning of what will be a surge in cases over the next two weeks.